UK government defers capital gains on certain crypto with ‘no gain, no loss’ approach

The change in tax policy, expected to effect about 700,000 people in the UK, is tied to the disposal of crypto in lending and liquidity pools.

The UK’s tax authority plans to treat “certain disposals” related to cryptocurrency lending and liquidity pools as transactions that would effectively defer the country’s capital gains requirements.

In a Monday announcement, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said that starting on April 6, 2027, it would adopt a “no gain, no loss” approach to disposals involving crypto loans and liquidity pools. According to the tax authority, this measure would defer capital gains tax on digital assets “until an economic disposal.”

“This measure will support fairness in the tax system,” said the UK tax authority. “It aligns the tax treatment more closely with the economics of these arrangements by ensuring that gains and losses are generally recognized only when the participant makes an economic disposal of the cryptoassets.”

The measure, expected to impact about 700,000 individuals and trustees, would represent a significant change from the authority’s 2022 guidance on crypto liquidity pools and lending following a consultation period. Under UK law for 2025-2026, taxpayers pay between 18% to 24% for capital gains related to crypto transactions depending on whether they qualify as basic-rate or higher-rate.

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According to the tax authority, it would treat crypto transactions as “no gain, no loss” under UK capital gains laws for the acquisition or disposal of an interest in a lending arrangement in exchange for the same type of asset, borrowed assets acquired at market value and similar conditions with automated market makers.

“This is the right direction, mainly driven by the industry feedback demonstrating that any other approach would cause significant admin burden for the tax payer,” said Aave founder and CEO Stani Kulechov in a Monday X post.

Crypto candidate enters Nigel Farage’s by-election race

In UK politics, Reform leader Nigel Farage will not stand completely uncontested in a by-election caused by his resignation last week amid reports of the politician receiving contributions from billionaires tied to the crypto industry.

On Tuesday, the leader of the Solana community group Superteam UK, Stephen Newnham, said he will run as an independent candidate against Farage and others. The by-election representing Clacton is scheduled for Aug. 13 and will include candidates like comedian and author Jon Harvey in costume as Count Binface, a self-described “independent space warrior” wearing a helmet in the shape of a trash bin.

Farage triggered the by-election with his resignation, saying that he wanted the people of Clacton to judge his actions. The Reform figure reportedly received a $6.7 million donation from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne, which he described as a ”reward” for the UK’s exit from the European Union and later as a “gift,” and other financial assistance from George Cottrell, a convicted fraudster linked to a crypto casino.

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