Industry execs had predicted the markup would take place

Source: Faryar Shirzad
Uncertainty around crypto regulation during the Joe Biden administration, with crypto skeptic Gary Gensler leading the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), was linked to reports of crypto firms relocating offshore to more crypto-friendly jurisdictions. Industry participants argued it was harming innovation in the US.
US Senator and pro-crypto advocate Cynthia Lummis said in an X post, “Let's pass the Clarity Act out of the Banking Committee on Thursday!”
It comes just days after Kara Calvert, the vice president of US policy at crypto exchange Coinbase, told attendees at the Consensus 2026 conference that she expected “a markup next week.”
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Calvert said that the bill needs at least 60 votes to pass in the Senate and that the CLARITY bill needs bipartisan support to become law.
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