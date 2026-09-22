Source: Senator John Curtis
The call for an investigation into the Trump family’s ties to the crypto industry is nothing new for the current session of Congress, but it has largely come from House and Senate Democrats. Lawmakers have asked authorities to probe potential conflicts of interest surrounding Trump’s memecoin, his family’s World Liberty Financial business and a $500 million deal tied to Abu Dhabi’s royal family.
Curtis is serving his first term in the Senate and will not be up for reelection until 2030.
The call for an investigation into Donald Trump Jr. and Hunter Biden came a week after Senate Republicans failed to secure enough support from Democrats to pass the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, a bill expected to establish market structure rules for the crypto industry.
One of the sticking points for not supporting the bill, according to some Democrats, was Trump “using crypto to turn the presidency into a profit generating machine.” The president disclosed that he had earned $1.4 billion from ventures tied to digital assets in 2025.
Republicans said the president had agreed to stronger ethics provisions in the bill affecting his crypto investments before the vote, but many Democrats argued that the measures did not go far enough to prevent corruption.
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