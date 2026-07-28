Zimbabwe’s securities regulator has admitted seven financial technology projects to its regulatory sandbox, with tokenization accounting for most of the latest group.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ) listed Zimbabwe Entrepreneurship Exchange, Ndarama Standard, Questview Brokers, Crowdaxe Capital, Procode Platforms, Financial Securities Exchange, or FINSEC, and Colmin Resources Zimbabwe as approved participants.

The projects cover blockchain-based capital raising, crowdfunding, synthetic trading and the tokenization of assets, securities and infrastructure, with four of the seven directly focused on tokenization,

According to SECZ’s Regulatory Sandbox Guidelines, admission to the sandbox allows projects to undergo controlled testing under regulatory supervision, but even successful completion of the testing does not guarantee full-scale registration. Participants must still meet the regulator’s registration requirements before beginning commercial operations.

The tokenization-heavy cohort reflects growing interest in using blockchain-based instruments to broaden access to capital markets and bring assets that may otherwise be difficult to trade into regulated investment structures.

Related: Zimbabwe consults crypto firms on virtual asset regulation needs