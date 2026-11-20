Retail investors traded $772 million in Anthropic shares on its Nasdaq debut Thursday, but their net purchases totaled just $60 million, about half the $118 million they put into SpaceX on its first day of trading in June.

Anthropic’s first-day retail trading volume topped SpaceX’s $669 million and was the highest for any market debut in Vanda Research’s data, which go back to 2012, Yahoo Finance reported.

Volume counts both purchases and sales, while net buying measures how much purchases exceeded sales.

The Claude AI developer and its existing shareholders offered 980 million shares at $83 each in the $81.34 billion initial public offering (IPO). Anthropic shares opened on Nasdaq at $111.50 on Thursday, 34.3% above the IPO price, and closed at $97.17 for a first-day gain of 17.1%.

SpaceX shares gained 19.2% in their June 12 debut, closing at $160.95 against an IPO price of $135, according to Nasdaq. Although Anthropic’s base offering exceeded SpaceX’s initial $75 billion sale, SpaceX ultimately raised $85.7 billion after underwriters exercised their option to purchase additional shares.

Before the IPO, Vanda forecast about $250 million in net retail buying, more than four times Thursday’s total. Its forecast drew on retail trading in past market debuts and the volume of Anthropic perpetual futures traded on decentralized exchange Hyperliquid.

Shortly before Nasdaq trading began, those futures traded at $110.48, just 0.9% below the stock’s opening price.

Related: Bitcoin price ignores Anthropic debut as ANT share price dips below $100