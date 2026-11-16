Asian chip stocks tumble ahead of Nvidia Q3 earnings

Asian semiconductor stocks slid on Monday ahead of Nvidia’s quarterly earnings, with analysts set to look for signs that the AI spending boom remains on track amid uncertainty over the chipmaker’s leadership and future growth.

Japanese chip-testing equipment maker Advantest (6857:TYO) dropped about 10.4%, semiconductor inspection equipment maker Lasertec (6920:TYO) declined more than 10.7% and chipmaking equipment supplier Tokyo Electron (8035:TYO) fell 5.7%, according to Google Finance.

South Korean memory-chip makers Samsung Electronics (005930:KRX) and SK Hynix (000660:KRX) lost 5.8% and 4.2%, respectively, while Taiwanese chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (2330:TPE) slipped 3.8%.

The broad decline could reflect caution toward AI-linked stocks ahead of Nvidia’s results, although the weakness came amid a wider sell-off in regional equity markets, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 down 2% and South Korea’s Kospi losing 2.6% as of 4:04 am UTC.

What analysts are looking for during Nvidia investor call

Nvidia is scheduled to release its fiscal third-quarter results on Tuesday, followed by an earnings call. The results will be Nvidia’s first since founder Jensen Huang resigned as CEO.

Investors and analysts will be looking at how Nvidia will respond to the AI demand boom while its leadership is in turmoil. Morningstar on Friday said it will be looking to see whether the mid-term elections have led to any concern about future demand and whether Nvidia’s outlook for the industry has changed.

In August, Nvidia forecast fiscal third-quarter revenue of $108 billion, plus or minus 2%, excluding any data center compute revenue from China.

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Analysts expect Nvidia to report slightly higher quarterly revenue of $109.3 billion, including $101.8 billion from its data center business, according to Visible Alpha consensus figures published by S&P Global Market Intelligence on Thursday.

S&P Global said revenue expectations had risen since the previous quarter on anticipated strength in Nvidia’s Blackwell chips.

Morningstar analysts also said they expect another “beat-and-raise quarter” out of Nvidia, given strong capex trends among hyperscalers and enterprises.

“We’d be stunned if Nvidia provided an earnings miss or weak forecast,” they said.

Nvidia shares closed Friday down 2.01% at $162.85, according to Google Finance.

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