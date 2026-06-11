BEAT has reached its most overbought readings on record, raising the odds of a 35% price decline in the coming days.

BEAT, the native token of AI music platform Audiera, has exploded higher over the past month, surging more than 1,500% to a record high of $9.20 even as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) fell roughly 25% and 30%, respectively, in the same period.

BEAT/USD vs. BTC/USD and ETH/USD 1-month price performance. Source: TradingView





Key takeaways:

Strong platform revenues mixed with excessive short liquidations send BEAT's price higher.

The AI token is now at its most overbought stage, which may prompt a 35% dip in the coming days.

Why is Audiera's BEAT price up so much?

BEAT's sharp outperformance has turned it into one of crypto’s hottest AI-linked trades, driven by a mix of platform revenue claims, token burns, and short liquidations.

Audiera revenue and token burns strengthen BEAT bull case

BEAT’s rally has gained momentum from Audiera’s revenue-and-burn model, which has given traders a stronger value-capture story to chase.

The project reported 772,045 BEAT in weekly revenue between June 1 and June 8, worth about $2.87 million at its stated price of $3.712. During the same period, Audiera said it burned 770,545 BEAT, taking the total burned supply to 12.35 million BEAT.

Source: X





Burns reduce BEAT’s available or future supply against its fixed 1 billion-token cap, strengthening the scarcity narrative when demand is rising.

This resembles Hyperliquid’s HYPE token economics, which have seen 120% price gains so far in 2026.

Related: Hyperliquid bear turns bullish after losing over $46M shorting HYPE

However, Hyperliquid has already shown strong product-market fit in perpetual trading, while Audiera’s model remains newer and less tested. That leaves BEAT vulnerable to sharp profit-taking if revenue slows, burn activity weakens, or speculative demand cools.

Short squeeze helps fuel BEAT rally

BEAT’s rally has received a strong boost from derivatives liquidations, particularly from traders betting against higher prices.

Since May, BEAT has seen $28.72 million in short liquidations, compared with $13.74 million in long liquidations. That means bearish traders lost more than twice as much as bullish traders during the rally.

BEAT's daily aggregated liquidation bar chart. Source: TradingView





This imbalance points to a classic short squeeze. As the BEAT price kept rising, traders holding short positions were forced to close their bets. Since closing a short position requires buying back the token, those liquidations added more upward pressure to the price.

That helped turn BEAT’s rally from a strong uptrend into a vertical move.

However, it also means part of the surge came from forced buying rather than steady spot demand. Once short-liquidation pressure fades, BEAT may need fresh buyers to keep the rally going.

BEAT price may decline 35% in June

BEAT's price explosion over the past month has made its relative strength index (RSI), which gauges momentum, the most overbought on record.

As of Thursday, BEAT's daily RSI reading was 96.87, way above its overbought threshold of 70. In other words, the Audiera token's rally remains vulnerable to a sharp pullback if buyers lose momentum or early investors start booking profits.

BEAT/USDT daily price chart. Source: TradingView





A decisive pullback from the $9.47 resistance level, which aligns with the 1.618 Fibonacci retracement line, increases the odds of BEAT falling toward the 1.0 Fib line at around $3.71, down roughly 35% from the current price, in June.

Conversely, a clear breakout above the $9.47 resistance level raises BEAT's potential to rise toward its 4.236 Fib line above the $15 mark in the coming weeks.