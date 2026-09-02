Monthly flows into US spot Bitcoin ETFs in 2026. Source: SoSoValue
The funds recorded net inflows on 16 of 21 trading days in August, including nine consecutive sessions from Aug. 17 through Aug. 27.
Total net assets rose to $99.61 billion at the end of August from $76.29 billion at the end of July, an increase of about 31%. Monthly trading volume climbed nearly 49% to $58.63 billion from $39.37 billion.
US spot Bitcoin ETFs started September with $236.46 million in net outflows on Tuesday, reversing the $216.70 million in net inflows recorded on Monday. The withdrawal marked the largest daily outflow since July 31, when the funds shed $265.37 million.
The reversal came as Bitcoin briefly fell below $77,000 on Tuesday after trading above $80,000 in late August, according to CoinGecko.
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Ether and XRP ETFs remained in positive territory on Tuesday. Spot Ether (ETH) ETFs attracted around $11 million on Tuesday, while spot XRP (XRP) ETFs drew $14.4 million.
August pushed Ether ETFs into positive territory for 2026, with $732 million in year-to-date net inflows after they ended July about $1.12 billion in the red.
XRP ETFs reached $502 million in year-to-date net inflows, up about 46% from $343 million at the end of July.
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