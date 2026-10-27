Bitcoin traded at $79,595 at the time of publication and was down 2.6% over the past seven days, according to CoinGecko.
Market sentiment also weakened, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index falling to 48 from 50 the previous day, while remaining in “Neutral” territory.
CryptoQuant data also showed retail investors sending more Bitcoin to Binance while large holders reduced their deposits.
Analyst Darkfost wrote on CryptoQuant that retail Bitcoin deposits to Binance nearly doubled to $10.8 billion over 30 days, while deposits from large holders fell to $3.8 billion. Darkfost suggested that smaller investors might be using the recent price rebound as an opportunity to sell.
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