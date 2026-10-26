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Written by Helen Partzstaff writerEdited by Yohan Yunstaff editor

Bitcoin ETFs break 2-week outflow streak with $301M comeback

MarketsPublishedOct 26, 2026

US spot Bitcoin ETFs finished the week with $301 million in net inflows after a strong three-day start gave way to heavy withdrawals.

US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) attracted around $301 million in net inflows last week, snapping a two-week outflow streak despite heavy withdrawals late in the week.

The funds lost about $228 million the previous week and $680 million the week before. October’s net outflows stood at about $314 million, according to Farside Investors data.

Bitcoin ETFs drew $1.08 billion between Monday and Wednesday as Bitcoin (BTC) climbed to a weekly high of $84,777 on Wednesday, according to CoinGecko. Investors then withdrew about $774 million on Thursday and Friday as BTC retreated toward $80,000.

ETF investors have tended to sell into Bitcoin declines, according to research published Thursday by market maker DWF Labs. The company found net outflows during seven of eight Bitcoin sell-offs of at least 15% since US spot Bitcoin ETFs launched in January 2024.

“ETF investors aren’t the dip buyers people think they are,” DWF said.

At the time of publication, Bitcoin traded at $80,025, down around 3.3% over the past seven days. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index fell to a “Neutral” reading of 50, down from “Greed” at 59 a week earlier.

US spot Ether ETFs recorded a fourth consecutive week of net outflows, shedding about $221 million last week, according to Farside Investors data.

Related: Bitcoin seeks support above $81K as Brent crude oil hits highest level since March

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