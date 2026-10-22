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Written by Helen Partzstaff writerEdited by Yohan Yunstaff editor

Bitcoin ETFs bag another $528M, taking 3-day haul past $1B

MarketsPublishedOct 22, 2026

US spot Bitcoin ETFs drew $1.08 billion over three trading sessions to push October flows back above water.

US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) attracted $528 million in net inflows on Wednesday as Bitcoin briefly surged above $84,700 before retreating.

The funds extended their inflow streak to three sessions, adding $23 million on Tuesday and $526.6 million on Monday, according to SoSoValue data. The three sessions drew in a combined $1.08 billion.

Wednesday’s inflows brought October’s net inflows to approximately $461 million, while year-to-date net inflows reached $1.34 billion.

According to Farside Investors data, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) led Wednesday’s inflows with $235 million, followed by the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) with around $213 million.

The latest inflows followed two consecutive weeks of withdrawals, with Bitcoin ETFs shedding $228 million last week and $681 million the week before.

Bitcoin’s rally on Wednesday took it to an intraday high of $84,777 before it pulled back to $82,485 at the time of publication, according to CoinGecko.

Altcoin ETFs also recorded modest inflows. Ether ETFs stopped the bleeding with $15 million in net inflows after a five-session outflow streak. Solana ETFs snapped a 13-day outflow streak with approximately $585,000 in inflows, and XRP ETFs added around $709,000.

Related: Bitcoin price tags $84.6K as US stocks head higher on SpaceX Q3 earnings beat

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