US spot Ether ETFs recorded around $955 million in October net outflows so far, while Bitcoin funds extended their weekly withdrawal streak to two weeks.

US spot Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw $549 million in net outflows last week as investors continued pulling money from two of the largest crypto funds.

Bitcoin ETFs recorded around $229 million in weekly net outflows, while Ether funds posted even higher withdrawals at $320 million, according to SoSoValue data.

The latest withdrawals marked a second consecutive week of losses for Bitcoin ETFs and a third for Ether funds. Outflows slowed from the previous week, when the two recorded $1.22 billion in net outflows.

Spot Ether ETFs have recorded roughly $955 million in net outflows so far in October, more than in any other month this year.

Monthly flows in spot Ether ETFs. Source: SoSoValue

Ether (ETH) fell 5% over the past seven days to around $2,433, while Bitcoin dipped 1.3% to $82,783 at the time of publication, according to CoinGecko data.

Despite the withdrawals, both Bitcoin and Ether ETFs remain in positive territory for 2026, with Bitcoin ETFs attracting roughly $259 million in net inflows year-to-date and Ether ETFs drawing about $610 million.

Solana (SOL) ETFs recorded around $26 million in net withdrawals during the week, followed by Zcash (ZEC) at $19 million and Hyperliquid (HYPE) at $18 million, according to SoSoValue data. XRP and BNB funds saw smaller outflows of $1.8 million and $285,000, respectively.

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