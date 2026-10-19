Cointelegraph
DOGE$0.07981 0.37%
TRX$0.3310 0.69%
LINK$12.15 0.84%
ZEC$1,166.19 2.69%
ADA$0.2203 0.49%
XRP$1.31 1.12%
ETH$2,439.94 0.64%
BTC$82,862.46 0.89%
XMR$591.14 1.09%
BNB$726.75 0.57%
XLM$0.1782 0.04%
SOL$105.58 1.53%
HYPE$80.03 1.17%
Written by Helen Partzstaff writerEdited by Yohan Yunstaff editor

Bitcoin, Ether ETFs shed $549M as October ETH outflows near $1B

MarketsPublishedOct 19, 2026

US spot Ether ETFs recorded around $955 million in October net outflows so far, while Bitcoin funds extended their weekly withdrawal streak to two weeks.

US spot Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw $549 million in net outflows last week as investors continued pulling money from two of the largest crypto funds.

Bitcoin ETFs recorded around $229 million in weekly net outflows, while Ether funds posted even higher withdrawals at $320 million, according to SoSoValue data.

The latest withdrawals marked a second consecutive week of losses for Bitcoin ETFs and a third for Ether funds. Outflows slowed from the previous week, when the two recorded $1.22 billion in net outflows.

Spot Ether ETFs have recorded roughly $955 million in net outflows so far in October, more than in any other month this year.

Monthly flows in spot Ether ETFs. Source: SoSoValue

Ether (ETH) fell 5% over the past seven days to around $2,433, while Bitcoin dipped 1.3% to $82,783 at the time of publication, according to CoinGecko data.

Despite the withdrawals, both Bitcoin and Ether ETFs remain in positive territory for 2026, with Bitcoin ETFs attracting roughly $259 million in net inflows year-to-date and Ether ETFs drawing about $610 million.

Solana (SOL) ETFs recorded around $26 million in net withdrawals during the week, followed by Zcash (ZEC) at $19 million and Hyperliquid (HYPE) at $18 million, according to SoSoValue data. XRP and BNB funds saw smaller outflows of $1.8 million and $285,000, respectively.

Related: Bitcoin price steadies around $82K after Fed’s Warsh avoids rate-hike hints

1 minute letter

Subscribe to daily byte-sized crypto news from Cointelegraph

Subscribe
This article is produced in accordance with Cointelegraph's Editorial Policy and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. All investments and trades carry risk; readers are encouraged to conduct independent research.

More on the subject