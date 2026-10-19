Ether (ETH) fell 5% over the past seven days to around $2,433, while Bitcoin dipped 1.3% to $82,783 at the time of publication, according to CoinGecko data.
Despite the withdrawals, both Bitcoin and Ether ETFs remain in positive territory for 2026, with Bitcoin ETFs attracting roughly $259 million in net inflows year-to-date and Ether ETFs drawing about $610 million.
Solana (SOL) ETFs recorded around $26 million in net withdrawals during the week, followed by Zcash (ZEC) at $19 million and Hyperliquid (HYPE) at $18 million, according to SoSoValue data. XRP and BNB funds saw smaller outflows of $1.8 million and $285,000, respectively.
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