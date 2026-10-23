Cointelegraph
DOGE$0.08009 1.09%
TRX$0.3299 0.32%
LINK$12.18 0.71%
ZEC$1,230.85 2.79%
ADA$0.2163 0.35%
XRP$1.32 0.56%
ETH$2,407.53 0.39%
BTC$81,761.27 0.44%
XMR$614.01 5.45%
BNB$746.39 1.52%
XLM$0.1777 0.19%
SOL$104.64 0.60%
HYPE$78.54 0.26%
Written by Helen Partzstaff writerEdited by Yohan Yunstaff editor

Bitcoin ETFs bleed $635M as October slides back into the red

MarketsPublishedOct 23, 2026

Thursday’s withdrawals ended a three-day inflow streak and left US spot Bitcoin ETFs with $175 million in net outflows for October.

US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded $635 million in net outflows on Thursday, pushing October’s flows back into the red.

The withdrawals more than erased Wednesday’s $528 million in inflows and brought October’s net outflows to $175 million, according to SoSoValue data.

It was the largest single-day net outflow since June 25, when Bitcoin ETFs lost $696 million. The withdrawals snapped a three-day inflow streak that attracted $1.08 billion.

Bitcoin ETFs still had weekly net inflows of $443 million. The funds had recorded two consecutive weeks of outflows before the rebound.

Bitcoin traded between $80,996 and $82,551 on Thursday, down from Wednesday’s intraday high of $84,777. BTC was trading at approximately $81,783 at the time of publication, down around 1% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

Altcoin ETFs also saw mostly negative flows on Thursday. Ether ETFs recorded around $111 million in net outflows, followed by Solana ETFs with roughly $9 million and Hyperliquid (HYPE) ETFs with about $8 million. XRP ETFs bucked the trend, attracting around $3.6 million in inflows.

Related: Bitcoin circles $81.5K ETF cost basis as Trump Iran comments send stocks lower

1 minute letter

Subscribe to daily byte-sized crypto news from Cointelegraph

Subscribe
This article is produced in accordance with Cointelegraph's Editorial Policy and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. All investments and trades carry risk; readers are encouraged to conduct independent research.

More on the subject