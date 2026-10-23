US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded $635 million in net outflows on Thursday, pushing October’s flows back into the red.

The withdrawals more than erased Wednesday’s $528 million in inflows and brought October’s net outflows to $175 million, according to SoSoValue data.

It was the largest single-day net outflow since June 25, when Bitcoin ETFs lost $696 million. The withdrawals snapped a three-day inflow streak that attracted $1.08 billion.

Bitcoin ETFs still had weekly net inflows of $443 million. The funds had recorded two consecutive weeks of outflows before the rebound.

Bitcoin traded between $80,996 and $82,551 on Thursday, down from Wednesday’s intraday high of $84,777. BTC was trading at approximately $81,783 at the time of publication, down around 1% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

Altcoin ETFs also saw mostly negative flows on Thursday. Ether ETFs recorded around $111 million in net outflows, followed by Solana ETFs with roughly $9 million and Hyperliquid (HYPE) ETFs with about $8 million. XRP ETFs bucked the trend, attracting around $3.6 million in inflows.

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