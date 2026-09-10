US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded $120.2 million in net outflows on Wednesday, bringing withdrawals across the first two sessions of the holiday-shortened week to $166.8 million, according to Farside Investors data.

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) led Wednesday’s withdrawals with $78 million, followed by Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC) with $27.2 million and BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) with $19.5 million. Morgan Stanley’s Bitcoin Trust (MSBT) was the only fund to record inflows, adding $4.5 million.

Wednesday’s withdrawals followed $46.6 million in net outflows on Tuesday, marking the category’s first back-to-back outflow days since a three-day run ended on Aug. 14. Across the two sessions, GBTC lost $92.7 million, while ARKB and IBIT recorded net redemptions of $69.9 million and $8.8 million, respectively.

The two-day pullback erased about 4.4% of the $3.8 billion attracted during the funds’ strongest three-week stretch of 2026. Bitcoin ETFs have recorded about $55 billion in cumulative net inflows since their launch, while their combined 2026 net flows amount to about $1.07 billion in outflows, according to Farside Investors.

Ether and Solana ETFs return to inflows

Meanwhile, US spot Ether ETFs attracted $34.7 million on Wednesday after recording $24.3 million in withdrawals on Tuesday, leaving the funds with $10.4 million in net inflows for the week.

BlackRock’s ETHB led Wednesday’s Ether ETF inflows with $22.9 million, followed by its ETHA fund with $9.7 million. The 21Shares TETH fund added $2.1 million, while the remaining Ether ETFs reported no net flows.

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Spot Solana ETFs also reversed Tuesday’s outflow of about $700,000, attracting $11.2 million on Wednesday and bringing their two-session total to $10.5 million in net inflows. All Wednesday inflows went to Bitwise’s BSOL.

Hyperliquid ETFs recorded net outflows for a second session, losing $5.3 million Wednesday after $13 million in Tuesday outflows, bringing the week’s total outflow to $18.3 million.

The mixed ETF flows came as Bitcoin traded near $78,000 on Thursday, down from about $79,700 when the earlier three-week inflow figures were reported. Ether traded around $2,470, while Solana hovered near $101, according to CoinGecko.

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