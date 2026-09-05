US spot Bitcoin ETFs drew nearly $1 billion in the latest week as Friday inflows stayed positive despite Bitcoin briefly falling below $79,000.

US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have recorded their strongest three-week inflow stretch of 2026 as Bitcoin traded around $80,000.

The funds attracted $986.9 million in the week ending Friday, bringing net inflows over the past three weeks to $3.8 billion, according to SoSoValue data.

Total net assets across the funds stood at $101.3 billion on Friday after briefly rising to $103.3 billion a day earlier, while cumulative net inflows reached $55.6 billion.

ETF demand marks a sharp turnaround from heavy outflows earlier in 2026, though year-to-date net flows remain roughly $1 billion negative.

Bitcoin ETF inflows cool after Thursday surge

US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $174.6 million in net inflows on Friday, down sharply from the nearly $731 million recorded a day earlier.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), the largest spot Bitcoin ETF by assets, drew $117.4 million on Friday, accounting for about 67% of the day’s total net inflows, according to Farside Investors data.

Daily spot Bitcoin ETF flows from Monday through Friday. Source: SoSoValue

Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) was the only other fund to record net inflows, attracting $57.2 million, while all other US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded no net flows for the day.

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The slowdown came as Bitcoin fell from around $81,200 to briefly below $79,000 on Friday. Bitcoin traded at $79,716 at the time of publication, still up about 2.6% over the past seven days, according to CoinGecko.

Bitcoin ETF demand strengthens as Ether, XRP flows fade

Compared with the previous week, Bitcoin ETF inflows increased about 7%, while inflows into US spot Ether and XRP ETFs fell about 74% and 83%, respectively.

Spot Ether ETF inflows dropped to $218.4 million from $824.4 million, while XRP ETF inflows declined to $19 million from $110.5 million, according to SoSoValue.

Despite weaker inflows, Ether and XRP ETFs remain in positive territory for the year. US spot Ether ETFs have recorded about $863 million in net inflows year-to-date, while XRP ETFs have attracted roughly $515 million.

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