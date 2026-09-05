Daily spot Bitcoin ETF flows from Monday through Friday. Source: SoSoValue
Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) was the only other fund to record net inflows, attracting $57.2 million, while all other US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded no net flows for the day.
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The slowdown came as Bitcoin fell from around $81,200 to briefly below $79,000 on Friday. Bitcoin traded at $79,716 at the time of publication, still up about 2.6% over the past seven days, according to CoinGecko.
Compared with the previous week, Bitcoin ETF inflows increased about 7%, while inflows into US spot Ether and XRP ETFs fell about 74% and 83%, respectively.
Spot Ether ETF inflows dropped to $218.4 million from $824.4 million, while XRP ETF inflows declined to $19 million from $110.5 million, according to SoSoValue.
Despite weaker inflows, Ether and XRP ETFs remain in positive territory for the year. US spot Ether ETFs have recorded about $863 million in net inflows year-to-date, while XRP ETFs have attracted roughly $515 million.
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