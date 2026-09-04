Daily US spot Bitcoin ETF flows since Tuesday. Source: Farside Investors
ARK Invest and 21Shares’ ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) followed with $137.7 million, while Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) drew $74.4 million.
VanEck’s Bitcoin ETF (HODL) and WisdomTree’s Bitcoin Fund (BTCW) were the only funds to record outflows on Thursday, at $19.6 million and $5.2 million, respectively.
Bitcoin’s recent rally was driven largely by traders closing short positions rather than opening new long positions, pointing to limited fresh buying demand, CryptoQuant said in a Thursday report shared with Cointelegraph.
The report mentioned that Bitcoin holders realized 23,000 BTC in net profits on Aug. 21, the highest daily amount this year, and about 110,000 BTC in total since Aug. 19, reflecting substantial profit-taking during the rally.
Related: Bitcoin’s apparent demand turns negative as price struggles with $77K
According to CryptoQuant, Bitcoin’s next major test sits around its 365-day moving average, which CryptoQuant placed at roughly $82,300.
Source: CryptoQuant
The company said the moving average has historically marked the divide between Bitcoin bull and bear markets, with Bitcoin reaching $81,400 on Aug. 28 before retreating below the threshold.
“A decisive close above $83K would confirm the new bull market,” CryptoQuant said, while a rejection could trigger a pullback toward the 200-day moving average near $69,000.
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