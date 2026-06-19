Bitcoin market participants may be left in "complete disbelief" as the market reverses from a liquidity grab without another major leg lower, a trader predicted.

Bitcoin (BTC) could reach its new “macro bottom” by September, as price action continues to surprise traders.

Key points:

Bitcoin may "front run" exchange order-book liquidity to produce a bear-market low between $50,000 and $60,000.

A trader sees "complete disbelief" if price reverses with only a partial liquidity grab.

"Aggressive" shorting from Binance traders returns on low time frames.





BTC price bottom could spark "complete disbelief"

New analysis from pseudonymous trader Killa on Friday focuses on a sub-$60,000 liquidity grab next quarter.

Crypto exchange order-book liquidity is key to short-term price moves, as large-volume traders coerce the market into wiping nearby positions, causing volatility.

Killa, however, is looking at the longer-term picture — many expect BTC/USD to drop as low as $50,000 to take liquidity before bouncing, data shows.

“At some point, $BTC is going to front run major HTF liquidity,” he told followers in a post on X.

“Just like the market front ran the 140K liquidity above, it can do the exact same thing on the downside, leaving many in complete disbelief.”

Bitcoin order-book liquidity data. Source: Killa/X



An accompanying chart from CoinGlass shows the main area of interest between $50,000 and $60,000. If it gets taken, Killa argues, it would lay the foundation for the end of the bear market.

“I'm not saying we won't sweep below 60K, but it's something worth considering. Markets have a habit of front running the levels everyone is focused on,” they continued.

“Because if this particular liquidity below 60K gets grabbed, there's a very good chance the next major pool that forms between July and September never gets filled, marking the macro bottom.”





Binance BTC shorts become "aggressive"

As Cointelegraph reported, others have questioned the staying power of current support around the $60,000 mark.

Related: Bitcoin market cap rebound to take '5-10 years' after dropping 10 places since mid-2025

Traders are poised for a snap collapse, with Daan Crypto Trades warning that the situation could “get ugly” if nearby trend lines fail to hold.

“Bulls need to hold that $61K-$62K region otherwise things get ugly real quick I think. But for now, still at support,” he summarized on X.

BTC/USD perpetual swap contract four-hour chart. Source: Daan Crypto Trades/X



On Thursday, commentator Exitpump flagged “aggressive” short positioning by traders on Binance, saying that the short-term price outlooks “looks bearish” as a result.

BTC/USD 10-minute chart with order-book data (Binance). Source: Exitpump/X