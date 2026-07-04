Bitcoin price strength could "break" the entire downtrend if the reversal pattern completed, John Bollinger suggested in light of the BTC rebound.

Bitcoin (BTC) is completing a “perfectly fractal” reversal pattern that a well-known analyst hopes could end the bear market.

Key points:

Bitcoin is on the final leg of what could become a major "W"-shaped reversal pattern.

John Bollinger suggests that its success could "break" the downtrend in place since October 2025.

Institutional interest slowly returns as newly reclaimed $60,000 holds.





John Bollinger hints BTC price "W" reversal could break bears

In X posts on Friday, John Bollinger, creator of the Bollinger Bands volatility indicator, eyed a “W”-shaped double bottom on BTC/USD.

“$BTC has seen a series of bullish patterns broken, evidence of the power of the downtrend,” he commented.

“Will this 'W' be the one that breaks the trend?”

“W”-shaped reversals involve two swing lows with a rejected rebound in between, with price ultimately breaking through that rejection level to form a new uptrend.

Bollinger uploaded a chart showing how neatly the current setup aligns with the lower band of the Bollinger Bands indicator on daily time frames.

“Note that it is perfectly fractal. The are small 'w's at the nadirs and a small 'm' at the apex,” he added, also pointing to a “W” on the weekly chart.

BTC/USD one-day chart with Bollinger Bands. Source: John Bollinger/X



Bollinger has been bullish on BTC for some time. In early May, he revealed a new long position via his Bitcoin investment vehicle.

As Cointelegraph reported, an increasing number of price indicators are flashing signals not seen since the last bear market in 2022. Despite this, market participants broadly believe that the next macro bottom is still to come and is due in Q3 or later.





Bitcoin ETF inflow comes amid major supply "absorption"

Continuing, analyst Axel Adler Jr., a contributor to onchain analytics platform CryptoQuant, stressed the significance of re-emerging institutional buyer interest.

Related: Bitcoin price tags $62.3K nine-day high after global stocks hit historic record

On Friday, the US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw their first net inflows in ten days.

“Bitcoin is in the late stage of the bear cycle, but the ETF segment has for the first time signaled that the pressure is easing,” he summarized on X.

US spot Bitcoin ETF netflows. Source: Axel Adler Jr./X



Trader Daan Crypto Trades acknowledged that while the $220 million inflows were “not massive,” they could have implications for BTC price support going forward.

“Also good to note how price has been holding this ~$60K region regardless of the many outflows. That will become meaningful if price does bounce further into next week as it means a lot of absorption has taken place,” he told X followers.



