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Written by Helen Partzstaff writerEdited by Yohan Yunstaff editor

Ether ETF outflows continue, pass $1B in October so far

MarketsPublishedOct 21, 2026

US spot Ether ETFs have shed $1.08 billion so far in October, the biggest monthly outflow of 2026, while Bitcoin ETF inflows slowed after Monday’s spike.

The cash drain from US spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) rolled on as the funds surpassed $1 billion in withdrawals so far in October.

Ether ETFs net outflows totalled $1.08 billion since the start of October after adding $26 million on Tuesday, according to SoSoValue data. The month’s withdrawals erased September’s $832 million in net inflows, leaving year-to-date net inflows at approximately $485 million.

October has already recorded the largest monthly net outflow since November 2025, with eight trading sessions still to go.

Monthly flows in US spot Ether ETFs. Source: SoSoValue

The outflows coincided with Ether’s 9.7% slide in October, from $2,700 to $2,438 at publication. ETH was down nearly 18% throughout 2026, according to CoinGecko.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs recorded $23 million in net inflows on Tuesday, adding to $527 million on Monday.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded about $67 million in net outflows in October, leaving net inflows for the year at roughly $809 million, according to SoSoValue.

Bitcoin traded at $82,954 at the time of publication, down 2.2% since Oct. 1 and 5.3% year-to-date.

Related: BlackRock files for third Bitcoin ETF, still no Solana or XRP

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