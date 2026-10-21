The cash drain from US spot Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) rolled on as the funds surpassed $1 billion in withdrawals so far in October.

Ether ETFs net outflows totalled $1.08 billion since the start of October after adding $26 million on Tuesday, according to SoSoValue data. The month’s withdrawals erased September’s $832 million in net inflows, leaving year-to-date net inflows at approximately $485 million.

October has already recorded the largest monthly net outflow since November 2025, with eight trading sessions still to go.

Monthly flows in US spot Ether ETFs. Source: SoSoValue

The outflows coincided with Ether’s 9.7% slide in October, from $2,700 to $2,438 at publication. ETH was down nearly 18% throughout 2026, according to CoinGecko.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs recorded $23 million in net inflows on Tuesday, adding to $527 million on Monday.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs have recorded about $67 million in net outflows in October, leaving net inflows for the year at roughly $809 million, according to SoSoValue.

Bitcoin traded at $82,954 at the time of publication, down 2.2% since Oct. 1 and 5.3% year-to-date.

Related: BlackRock files for third Bitcoin ETF, still no Solana or XRP