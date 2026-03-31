Ether (ETH) price is down 6% over the last seven days to trade at $2,040 on Tuesday. Declining price volatility is also suggesting that a deeper correction could be in store.

Key takeaways

Ether’s realized volatility on Binance has dropped sharply to its lowest level since mid-January.

ETH bulls must defend the $1,800-$2,000 support level to avoid further losses.



Ether price volatility hits nine-week lows

Ether’s volatility has seen a sharp decline from February highs, reflecting a “significant decrease in price volatility and a reduction in speculative activity,” according to data from CryptoQuant.

Volatility reflects how much and how quickly Ether’s price fluctuates over a given period.

The chart below shows that the realized volatility (30-day) indicator on Binance dropped sharply to 0.62 on Tuesday from 1.15 in mid-February. The last time the metric was at this level was in early January when it traded above $3,000.

Meanwhile, its volatility Z-Score has dropped into the negative at -0.43, indicating that current volatility levels are below the historical average.

A drop in realized volatility to such low levels indicates that the “market is experiencing an unusual period of calm compared to previous months,” CryptoQuant analyst Arab Chain said in a QuickTake analysis, adding:

“Historically, when the Z-Score falls into negative territory, it reflects a decrease in short-term risk but often precedes strong subsequent price movements.”

Ether price volatility on Binance. Source: CryptoQuant



The last time the volatility saw such a sharp drop was in August-September 2025, accompanying an 18% decline in ETH price to $3,800.

After that, it rallied 25% to $4,740 in less than two weeks. A similar drop in December 2025 preceded a 20% rally in Ether’s price. If history repeats itself, this spike in volatility could mark the end of the ongoing consolidation, setting up ETH for a relief rally.



Watch these ETH price levels next

The ETH/USD pair continued to trade in range above $2,000, a key support level, which the bulls must hold to prevent further losses.

The price is now retesting the middle level of the range, as shown in the chart below.

“Any bounce is getting retraced quickly, which is a sign that Ethereum wants to go down,” analyst Ted Pillows said in an X post on Tuesday, adding:

“If ETH loses the $2,000 level here, the dump will accelerate.”

ETH/USD daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

A key area of interest below lies between $1,750 and $1,800, where investors accumulated more than 1.4 million ETH in the past three months, according to Glassnode’s cost-basis distribution data.

If ETH loses this level, it risks going lower toward $1,150, coinciding with the measured target of the bear flag.

The bulls, meanwhile, must flip the $2,100-$2,200 supply zone into support, where the 50-day exponential moving average (SMA) is. Above that, the next resistance will likely be the local high at $2,380 reached on March 16.



