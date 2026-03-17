XRP (XRP) traded at $1.50 on Tuesday, a 3% rise in the past 24 hours as its relief rally stalled at $1.60. Still, growing network usage and increasing holder accumulation could provide a spark that may see the price finally break $1.50-$1.60 resistance.

Key takeaways:

XRP holder addresses hit 7.7 million record highs, as daily active addresses reach five-week highs.

Analysts say XRP bulls must reclaim $1.60 as support.

XRP Ledger non-empty wallets hit new highs

Santiment reported that the number of daily active addresses on XRP Ledger (XRPL) rose to a five-week high of 46,767, as the increase in the network activity coincided with a price move that saw the price climb to a four-week high of $1.60.

The number of non-empty addresses on XRPL has reached 7.7 million for the first time.

“XRP Ledger now has more than 7.7M holders (non-empty wallets) for the first time in its 13+ year history,” Santiment said in an X post on Tuesday.

The onchain data provider said this shows that the network’s “usage continues to grow,” even during periods of market downturns, suggesting investors were capitalizing on dips to buy XRP at a discount.

XRP Ledger: Total number of holders vs. active addresses. Source: Santiment

This aligns with aggressive accumulation by long-term investors who have increased their holdings since the US and Israel-Iran war began.

A sharp spike in the XRP holder net position change can be seen on March 1, exceeding 351 million XRP, marking it strongest single-day accumulation since Feb. 1.

XRP holder net position change. Source: Glassnode

XRP holder net position change tracks the 30-day supply shift among long-term investors, with positive readings indicating net accumulation.

Meanwhile, XRP whales, entities holding large amounts of tokens, have bought more since the beginning of March.

The chart below shows that XRP’s Whale Flow 30-day moving average (30DMA) turned positive in March for the first time since November 2025, ending four months of persistent selling.

XRP Whale Flow. Source: CryptoQuant

This may continue to boost XRP’s price in the coming weeks, particularly when coupled with a reducing balance on exchanges, which has dropped to levels last seen in May 2021.

XRP price needs to flip $1.60 into support

Data from TradingView shows XRP attempting to breach the $1.50-$1.60 resistance that has capped the price for over six weeks.

XRP price “needs to move above the $1.51 resistance,” analyst CryptoWZRD_ said in a recent X post, adding:

“Holding above that level would offer a quick rally towards the $2.0 resistance.”

The last time the XRP/USD pair reclaimed this level was in December 2024. It rallied 90% in less than a week. In April 2025, it served as a launchpad for a 64% XRP price rally, as shown in the chart below.

XRP/USD daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Analyst CW8900 said the area between $1.50-$1.52 was a big “sell wall” for XRP, adding:

“If it breaks through this sell wall, there is no other resistance until $1.95.”

This level aligns with the measured target of a rounded bottom chart pattern and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA).

XRP/USD daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Before reaching this level, bulls are required to push the price above the pattern’s trend line at $1.60, validating the breakout.

As Cointelegraph reported, a decisive break above the upper trend line of a falling wedge at $1.60 would shift the bulls’ focus to the measured target at $2.55 next, potentially ending the downtrend.