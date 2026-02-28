Bitcoin (BTC) daily losses neared 4% on Saturday as the US and Israel announced a military operation in Iran.

Bitcoin targets $63,000 as US President Donald Trump confirms a major bombing campaign inside Iran.

Trump highlights nuclear infrastructure as a key target of the joint raids with Israel.

Crypto markets react alone with TradFi trading suspended until futures return.



Trump tells Iranians: “Take over your government”

Data from TradingView showed BTC price action testing $63,000 as crypto markets reacted to the weekend’s events.

BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView



In a video address, US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the move was to target Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, but finished by calling on Iranians to take control of the incumbent government.

“When we are finished, take over your government; it will be yours to take,” he said.

“This will be, probably, your only chance for generations. For many years, you have asked for America’s help, but you never got it.”

With US stock market futures yet to open, crypto was alone in deciding on how to react to fresh geopolitical instability.

Data from CoinGlass showed liquidations passing $250 million in the four hours to the time of writing.

BTC liquidation heatmap (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass



“The US and Israel now appear to be at war with Iran for the second time in 8 months,” trading resource The Kobeissi Letter wrote in a response on X.

Kobeissi referenced a previous Iran offensive in 2025 — an event that sparked an immediate, volatile reaction across crypto and risk assets.



Bitcoin reacts to familiar cues

With core support levels still holding for BTC/USD, the fresh escalation comes at a key time for traders as the final hours tick down to the February monthly close.

As Cointelegraph reported, the pair is now down roughly as much as in February 2025, and due to seal its fifth consecutive month of losses — something not encountered in seven years.

Hot US inflation data added another headwind for Bitcoin bulls on Friday, after they tried and failed to reclaim key support levels closer to $70,000.



