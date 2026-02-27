Key points:

Bitcoin continues to face selling on minor rallies, indicating a negative sentiment.

Several altcoins have turned down from the overhead resistance levels, indicating the bears are active at higher levels.

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to face selling on rallies, with bears attempting to sink the price below $66,000. However, some analysts believe the downside may be limited.

Analyst Willy Woo said in a post on X that the selling may have exhausted and BTC is likely to enter a period of consolidation. He expects the rebound to be rejected in the mid $70,000 level. Woo anticipates the bearish trend to end in Q4 of this year and the bullish momentum to begin in Q1 or Q2 2027.

Another positive sign in favor of the bulls is that BTC exchange-traded funds have started attracting investors. The BTC ETFs have recorded $1.01 billion in inflows since Tuesday, according to SoSoValue data.

Crypto market data daily view. Source: TradingView

Analysts also expect Ether (ETH) to remain sideways for some time. Swyftx lead analyst Pav Hundal told Cointelegraph on Thursday that ETH may remain “subdued over the next few weeks” and in the medium term may test even “the most experienced investors.”

Could BTC and select major altcoins hold on to their support levels? Let’s analyze the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.

Bitcoin price prediction

BTC’s relief rally is facing selling at the 20-day exponential moving average ($68,895), indicating a negative sentiment.

BTC/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The BTC/USDT pair has formed a symmetrical triangle, which usually acts as a continuation pattern. If the Bitcoin price continues lower and breaks below the support line, it puts the $60,000 level at risk of breaking down. If that happens, the pair may plunge to the next major support at $52,500.

The first sign of strength will be a close above the resistance line. The pair may then rally to the breakdown level of $74,508. This is a crucial level for the bears to defend, as a close above $74,508 suggests that the price may have bottomed out at $60,000.

Ether price prediction

Buyers pushed ETH above the $2,111 resistance on Wednesday but could not sustain the breakout.

ETH/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The Ether price has turned down sharply from the $2,111 resistance, indicating that the bears are vigorously defending the level. That suggests the ETH/USDT pair may extend its stay inside the $1,750 to $2,111 range for a while.

The next trending move is expected to begin on a close above $2,111 or below $1,750. If the $1,750 level cracks, the next stop is likely to be $1,537. Alternatively, a close above $2,111 might thrust the pair toward the 50-day SMA ($2,494).

XRP price prediction

XRP (XRP) remains stuck between the 20-day EMA ($1.44) and the support line of the descending channel pattern.

XRP/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Sellers will attempt to sink the XRP price below the support line, but are likely to encounter solid resistance from the bulls. If the price bounces off the support line with strength, the bulls will again try to push the XRP/USDT pair above the 20-day EMA. If they succeed, the pair may rally to the 50-day SMA ($1.67) and then to the downtrend line.

Contrarily, a break and close below the support line puts the Feb. 6 low of $1.11 at risk of breaking down. The pair may then tumble to the psychological support at $1.

BNB price prediction

Sellers are attempting to halt BNB’s (BNB) recovery at the 20-day EMA ($638), but the bulls have kept up the pressure.

BNB/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

That shows a greater potential for a possible breakout above the 20-day EMA in the near term. The BNB/USDT pair may rally to $669 and subsequently to the breakdown level of $730.

This bullish view will be negated in the near term if the price turns down sharply from the 20-day EMA and breaks below the $570 support. That signals the resumption of the downtrend toward the psychological support at $500.

Solana price prediction

Solana (SOL) rose above the 20-day EMA ($86) on Wednesday, but the bears halted the recovery at the $95 level.

SOL/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Sellers have pulled the price below the 20-day EMA, opening the gates for a drop to the $75 level. If the price rebounds off the $75 level with strength, it suggests that the bulls are trying to form a higher low. The SOL/USDT pair may then consolidate between $75 and $95 for a few days.

Contrary to this assumption, a close below the $75 level suggests that the bears remain in control. The Solana price may then plummet to the Feb. 6 low of $67.

Dogecoin price prediction

Dogecoin (DOGE) broke above the 20-day EMA ($0.10) on Wednesday, but the bulls could not sustain the higher levels.

DOGE/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Sellers will attempt to pull the Dogecoin price below the $0.09 support. If they can pull it off, the DOGE/USDT pair may retest the Feb. 6 low of $0.08. A strong rebound off the $0.08 level signals a possible range formation. The pair may swing between $0.08 and $0.12 for some time.

The bulls will be back in the driver’s seat after they thrust the price above the $0.12 resistance. That opens the doors for a rally to $0.16.

Bitcoin Cash price prediction

Buyers pushed Bitcoin Cash (BCH) above the $500 level on Wednesday and Thursday, but the long wick on the candlesticks shows selling at higher levels.

BCH/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Sellers will attempt to sink the Bitcoin Cash price to the solid support at $443, which is a critical support to watch out for. If the price closes below $443, the BCH/USDT pair will complete a bearish head-and-shoulders pattern. That might start a new downtrend toward $380.

Buyers will have to swiftly push the price above the moving averages to prevent the downside. If they do that, the pair may march toward $580.

Hyperliquid price prediction

Hyperliquid (HYPE) has been trading inside a large range between $20.82 and $36.77 for the past few days.

HYPE/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The flattening moving averages and the RSI near the midpoint do not give a clear advantage either to the bulls or the bears. If the price sustains above the 20-day EMA ($29.07), the HYPE/USDT pair may rise to $32.50 and later to the stiff overhead resistance of $36.77.

On the downside, the bears will have to tug the Hyperliquid price below the $25.62 support to gain the upper hand. That clears the path for a drop to the solid support at $20.82. A break above $36.77 or below $20.82 is likely to start the next trending move.

Cardano price prediction

Cardano (ADA) cleared the 20-day EMA ($0.28) hurdle on Wednesday, but the bulls could not pierce the 50-day SMA ($0.31).

ADA/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

A positive sign in favor of the bulls is that they are attempting to arrest the pullback at the 20-day EMA. If the price turns up from the 20-day EMA, buyers will make another attempt to overcome the barrier at the downtrend line. If they succeed, the ADA/USDT pair may rally toward $0.44. Such a move suggests a short-term trend change.

Instead, if the Cardano price breaks and closes below the 20-day EMA, it indicates that the bears are active at higher levels. That may keep the pair inside the descending channel for some more time.

Chainlink price prediction

Chainlink (LINK) broke above the 20-day EMA ($9) on Wednesday, but the bulls are struggling to sustain the higher levels.

LINK/USDT daily chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

Sellers will attempt to pull the Chainlink price to the solid support at $8. Buyers are expected to defend the $8 level with all their might, as a close below it might sink the LINK/USDT pair to the Feb. 6 low of $7.15.

This negative view will be invalidated in the near term if the price turns up and closes above the 20-day EMA. The bulls will then attempt to propel the pair to the $10.94 to $11.61 overhead resistance zone.