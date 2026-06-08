$0.63 is the key area for accumulation

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Written by Biraajmaan Tamulystaff writerReviewed by Ray Salmondstaff editor

XRP transaction demand falls 91.5% as traders focus on $0.65 support

MarketsPublishedJun 10, 2026

XRP network activity and investor profitability fall to record lows, leading traders to focus on the $1 to $0.65 zone.

XRP's (XRP) onchain activity has contracted sharply since its 2025 peak. The 90-day network fee average fell by 91.5%, while the realized profit-to-loss ratio dropped to 0.38 from 50, according to Glassnode. 

The decline in activity and profitability comes as traders identify the $1.00-$0.65 region as a major area of interest.  

XRP profit-taking flips to network capitulation

According to Glassnode, the 90-day simple moving average of total fees paid on the XRP network has fallen to just 500 XRP from 5,900 XRP in February, a decline of 91.5%.

The network fees are often used as a proxy for transaction demand. The drop points to a sharp slowdown in activity following the speculative surge that carried XRP above $3 in the first half of 2025.

XRP total transaction fees. Source: Glassnode

XRP investor behavior has also shifted. Glassnode reported that XRP's 90-day realized profit-to-loss ratio has fallen to 0.38, meaning market participants are realizing $1 in losses for every $0.38 in profits.

In January and July 2025, when the XRP price peaked near $3.40, the ratio reached 50 as profit-taking dominated the onchain flows. That balance has now reversed. This indicates that a larger share of onchain coins are being sold below their acquisition cost, a pattern commonly seen during capitulation phases.

XRP realized profit/loss ratio. Source: Glassnode

Exchange data offers a different view of holder activity. Crypto analyst Pelin Ay noted that transfers of more than 1 million XRP to Binance have declined since XRP's 2025 peak. 

Historically, major corrections were preceded by sharp increases in both the 100,000–1 million XRP and 1 million-plus XRP inflow cohorts as large holders moved tokens to exchanges. 

The current data shows a sustained decline in exchange-bound XRP from large holders, with inflows from the 100,000–1 million XRP and 1 million-plus XRP cohorts decreasing by 15% and 20%, respectively, since October 2025. 

The analyst said the latest price weakness appears more closely tied to leverage-driven liquidations and risk-off sentiment than aggressive distribution by large holders.

XRP exchange inflows value bands on Binance. Source: CryptoQuant

Related: Arthur Hayes dumps WLD days after Maelstrom’s AI IPO pitch

$0.63 is the key area for accumulation

XRP's weekly chart highlights a cluster of technical levels between $1.00 and $0.65.

A large fair value gap spans roughly $0.63 to $1.00, created during XRP's rapid rally in late 2024. The price has already started moving back toward that zone after losing support near $1.40.

XRP/USDT, one-week chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The visible-range volume profile data shows relatively light trading activity below current levels until a high-volume node around $0.50–$0.65. The point of control, which marks the price area with the highest traded volume, sits near $0.52–$0.55.

The same region aligns with XRP's five-year ascending trendline, projected to intersect near $0.60–$0.65 in the coming months.

Some traders are already treating the zone as an accumulation range. Trader Crypto Patel identified $1.00 to $0.60 as a preferred buying range, while market analyst Javon Marks maintained his long-term breakout target of $15–$18, representing a 1,100% increase. 

XRP long-term analysis by Javon Marks. Source: X

Related: ETH crash to $1K looms if key support breaks: Will futures traders step in?

This article is produced in accordance with Cointelegraph's Editorial Policy and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. All investments and trades carry risk; readers are encouraged to conduct independent research.

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