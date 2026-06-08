$0.63 is the key area for accumulation

XRP network activity and investor profitability fall to record lows, leading traders to focus on the $1 to $0.65 zone.

XRP's (XRP) onchain activity has contracted sharply since its 2025 peak. The 90-day network fee average fell by 91.5%, while the realized profit-to-loss ratio dropped to 0.38 from 50, according to Glassnode.

The decline in activity and profitability comes as traders identify the $1.00-$0.65 region as a major area of interest.

XRP profit-taking flips to network capitulation

According to Glassnode, the 90-day simple moving average of total fees paid on the XRP network has fallen to just 500 XRP from 5,900 XRP in February, a decline of 91.5%.

The network fees are often used as a proxy for transaction demand. The drop points to a sharp slowdown in activity following the speculative surge that carried XRP above $3 in the first half of 2025.

XRP total transaction fees. Source: Glassnode

XRP investor behavior has also shifted. Glassnode reported that XRP's 90-day realized profit-to-loss ratio has fallen to 0.38, meaning market participants are realizing $1 in losses for every $0.38 in profits.

In January and July 2025, when the XRP price peaked near $3.40, the ratio reached 50 as profit-taking dominated the onchain flows. That balance has now reversed. This indicates that a larger share of onchain coins are being sold below their acquisition cost, a pattern commonly seen during capitulation phases.

XRP realized profit/loss ratio. Source: Glassnode

Exchange data offers a different view of holder activity. Crypto analyst Pelin Ay noted that transfers of more than 1 million XRP to Binance have declined since XRP's 2025 peak.

Historically, major corrections were preceded by sharp increases in both the 100,000–1 million XRP and 1 million-plus XRP inflow cohorts as large holders moved tokens to exchanges.

The current data shows a sustained decline in exchange-bound XRP from large holders, with inflows from the 100,000–1 million XRP and 1 million-plus XRP cohorts decreasing by 15% and 20%, respectively, since October 2025.

The analyst said the latest price weakness appears more closely tied to leverage-driven liquidations and risk-off sentiment than aggressive distribution by large holders.

XRP exchange inflows value bands on Binance. Source: CryptoQuant

Related: Arthur Hayes dumps WLD days after Maelstrom’s AI IPO pitch

$0.63 is the key area for accumulation

XRP's weekly chart highlights a cluster of technical levels between $1.00 and $0.65.

A large fair value gap spans roughly $0.63 to $1.00, created during XRP's rapid rally in late 2024. The price has already started moving back toward that zone after losing support near $1.40.

XRP/USDT, one-week chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

The visible-range volume profile data shows relatively light trading activity below current levels until a high-volume node around $0.50–$0.65. The point of control, which marks the price area with the highest traded volume, sits near $0.52–$0.55.

The same region aligns with XRP's five-year ascending trendline, projected to intersect near $0.60–$0.65 in the coming months.

Some traders are already treating the zone as an accumulation range. Trader Crypto Patel identified $1.00 to $0.60 as a preferred buying range, while market analyst Javon Marks maintained his long-term breakout target of $15–$18, representing a 1,100% increase.

XRP long-term analysis by Javon Marks. Source: X

Related: ETH crash to $1K looms if key support breaks: Will futures traders step in?