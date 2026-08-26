A new survey finds broad skepticism toward crypto in workplace retirement plans as US policymakers move to expand access to alternative assets.

More than three-quarters of Americans view cryptocurrency in workplace retirement plans as risky, as concerns over retirement security mount across the United States, according to a new survey from The National Institute on Retirement Security.

The survey found that 77% of Americans consider crypto in workplace retirement plans risky, including 46% who view it as very risky, while 53% oppose employers offering crypto as an investment option.

The skepticism comes as 80% of respondents said the US faces a retirement crisis, up from 67% in 2020, while 61% expressed concern about achieving financial security in retirement.

Affordability pressures are also weighing on retirement savings, with 68% saying it is becoming harder to prepare for retirement and 77% saying debt prevents them from saving adequately.

The survey was conducted by Greenwald Research between Oct. 24 and Nov. 14, 2025, and included 1,203 Americans aged 25 and older, with results weighted by age, gender and income.

Americans view of crypto in retirement plans. Source: National Institute of Retirement Security

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US policymakers move to broaden alternative assets in 401(k)s

While the report indicates Americans broadly view crypto as risky for retirement, the Trump administration and federal regulators have moved to broaden access to alternative assets in retirement accounts, bringing crypto and other nontraditional investments further into the retirement savings debate.

The US Department of Labor rescinded guidance in May 2025 that had urged 401(k) plan fiduciaries to exercise “extreme care” when considering cryptocurrency investments, returning instead to a neutral approach that neither endorses nor discourages crypto in retirement plan investment menus.

On Aug. 7, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at expanding access to alternative assets in defined-contribution retirement plans, including investment vehicles that hold digital assets, while directing the Labor Department and US Securities and Exchange Commission to consider regulatory changes to facilitate access.

Trump’s executive order expanding alternative asset access in 401(k) plans. Source: Federal Register

A few days later, the Labor Department rescinded 2021 guidance that had discouraged 401(k) fiduciaries from considering alternative assets, saying investment decisions should instead be evaluated under a neutral, principles-based approach.

More recently, in March 2026, the Labor Department proposed rules outlining how 401(k) fiduciaries could include alternative assets in investment lineups, including safe harbors intended to reduce litigation risks while requiring consideration of factors such as fees, liquidity, valuation and performance.

The proposal has faced pushback from lawmakers, with Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Bobby Scott urging the Labor Department in June to withdraw it, citing crypto’s volatility and what they described as insufficient investor safeguards.

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