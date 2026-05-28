Push by Aave Labs targets zero-fee stablecoin infrastructure for next million users

Source: Aave
Push says it enables users to convert between euros and stablecoins with no push fees and spreads, offering on- and off-ramping between bank accounts and crypto wallets.
“Aave Labs is building for the next million users, and regulated products with zero-fee stablecoin on/off-ramping are necessary to do it,” said Aave in the X announcement.
Push by Aave Labs, homepage. Source: Push.co
The platform offers non-custodial ramping services, meaning that Push doesn’t hold custody of users' funds as stablecoins are transferred directly to users’ crypto wallets.
Push is currently available for residents of Ireland and says it is expanding across Europe, with support for additional countries in the European Economic Area (EEA) launching soon.
Competing solutions include Coinbase’s onramp, which offers zero fees for USDC (USDC) transfers on Base. Other solutions include Ramp Network, Bleap and Alchemy Pay.
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Aave is the largest decentralized lending protocol and the second-largest DeFi protocol with $13.6 billion in total value locked (TVL), according to data aggregator DefiLlama.
DeFi protocol rankings by TVL. Source: DefiLlama
The regulatory nod comes over a month after Aave Labs was granted $25 million in stablecoins by the protocol’s DAO under the “Aave Will Win” framework, aiming to accelerate the protocol’s growth and fund its operations.
The DAO also granted Aave Labs 75,000 Aave (AAVE) tokens to incentivize developers to help grow the protocol, Cointelegraph reported on April 13.
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