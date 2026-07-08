Securitize went public with Cantor SPAC last week

Source: BSTR
A shareholder meeting scheduled for Friday intended to address the SPAC merger and a public offering was postponed indefinitely. The companies said that they would “provide further details in due course.”
BSTR’s initial deal included contributing more than 30,000 Bitcoin (BTC) and $1.5 billion in PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity) financing. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recognized the registration statement for the agreement in June, with many expecting the public offering soon to follow.
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According to a February report from Institutional Investor, Cantor was giving itself “a lot of wiggle room” in SPAC deals, no longer keeping its sole focus on Bitcoin treasury companies like BSTR and Twenty One Capital, which completed a $3.6 billion merger deal with Cantor in 2025.
“A Bitcoin treasury SPAC doesn’t look so good now,” said SPACInsider founder and CEO Kristi Marvin, according to Institutional Investor. “Six months from now, I don’t know — maybe.”
The news of the BSTR-Cantor merger potentially falling apart followed tokenization company Securitize making its debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after a similar SPAC deal with a Cantor entity.
Securitize, which has $4 billion in assets under management, got approval for a SPAC deal with Cantor Equity Partners II from the SEC in June and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange a week after shareholders signed off. The shares, trading under the ticker SECZ, fell to $7.42 apiece on Wednesday, about 40% below its July 2 closing price of $12.30.
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