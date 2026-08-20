A new poll showed 63% of 1,166 Americans varied sharply along partisan lines, with a majority of Republicans saying it was appropriate for Trump and his family to invest in crypto.

A new poll conducted by Reuters/Ipsos found that a majority of respondents in the US believed it was not “appropriate” for US President Donald Trump and his family to earn through cryptocurrency investments while in office.

According to the results of the poll of 1,166 people between Aug. 14-17, 63% of the respondents said it wasn’t appropriate for Trump and his family to earn money from crypto. Notably, 69% of Republicans polled said it was appropriate, while an overwhelming majority of Democrats, 92%, responded negatively.

Source: Reuters

A June report from the US Office of Government Ethics disclosed that Trump had earned $1.4 billion from investments related to crypto in 2025, including through his family’s World Liberty Financial company and his memecoin, Official Trump (TRUMP). White House spokesperson Anna Kelly has repeatedly said in response to requests for comment on Trump’s crypto investments that there were “no conflicts of interest.”

Several lawmakers have called for investigations and additional information from government agencies over World Liberty and the Trump family investments. In July, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he had introduced legislation to create an agency focused on addressing corruption at the federal level, calling out the president’s “various, and extremely lucrative, cryptocurrency ventures.”

On Wednesday, Trump spoke about crypto at a White House press conference attended by many C-suite executives and industry leaders. The president and others pushed lawmakers in the Senate to pass the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, a bill expected to establish clear roles for US regulatory agencies to oversee digital assets. The legislation is scheduled for a cloture vote on Sept. 15.

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