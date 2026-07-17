With the Senate likely voting on a crypto bill within days, Elizabeth Warren asked for information on Donald Trump’s earnings between January and July ahead of a 2027 deadline.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, one of the more outspoken voices in the US Congress associating digital assets with illicit activities, has called on President Donald Trump to release additional information on his crypto investments ahead of a mandated deadline.

In a Thursday letter, Warren requested Trump voluntarily release a financial disclosure report on his earnings related to cryptocurrency between Jan. 1 and July 15. The request came after Trump’s 2025 financial disclosures showed he had earned $1.4 billion from crypto-related ventures in 2025, including through his memecoin, Official Trump (TRUMP), and his family’s company World Liberty Financial.

“Your financial disclosure raises key questions about the appropriateness of Presidents, Vice Presidents, senior administration officials, members of Congress, and their families profiting off the crypto industry, just as the US Senate debates crypto market structure legislation that has the potential to increase the value of your crypto holdings,” said Warren.

Thursday letter from Elizabeth Warren requesting financial disclosures from Donald Trump. Source: Senate Banking Committee

Trump’s 2025 disclosure was filed on June 30 as part of a US Office of Government Ethics mandate to prevent conflicts of interest with elected officials. Warren noted that the president was not required to file his 2026 annual report until May 2027, but requested that he do so voluntarily by July 23 as the Senate considers a crypto market structure bill, the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act.

Warren added:

“[W]ithout adequate guardrails, [CLARITY] would turbocharge the President’s significant conflicts of interest and almost certainly boost the value of his and his family’s crypto holdings.”

Related: US indicts crypto investor over alleged $20M fraud scheme

Cointelegraph reached out to the White House and Warren’s office for comment but did not receive an immediate response. In a July 2 interview, Trump said that there was “nothing illegal” and “nothing wrong” with profiting from his crypto investments as president.

According to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, the chamber will hold a vote on the crypto bill before the Senate breaks for August states work periods. However, many Democrats have publicly said that they will not support any legislation without clear provisions on ethics, with some citing Trump’s potential conflicts of interest.

House Republicans hold CLARITY hearing as Senate debates bill

On Friday, the House Financial Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology, and Artificial Intelligence held a field hearing in New York City on the CLARITY Act. Although the bill was already passed by the House of Representatives in July 2025, it will return to the chamber if approved with 60 votes in the Senate.

Representative French Hill, who chairs the full committee and attended on Friday, said CLARITY has been “a bipartisan priority” for Congress. However, no Democratic representatives appeared to be present at the hearing. Cointelegraph reached out to Democratic lawmakers on the committee for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Magazine: Crypto’s CLARITY Act faces partisan fight over ethics on Senate floor