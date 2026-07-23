Source: BitMEX
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BitMEX, the crypto derivatives exchange founded in 2014 by Arthur Hayes, Ben Delo and Samuel Reed, announced on Thursday that it will shut down. Trading is scheduled to end on Sept. 23 following a strategic review by parent company HDR Global Trading.
The shutdown announcement also triggered a sharp sell-off in BitMEX’s utility token, BMEX, which plunged more than 90% after the exchange revealed plans to wind down operations.
BMEX token drops over 90%. Source: CoinMarketCap.
The announcement came after years of declining market share. CoinGecko ranked BitMEX ninth among derivatives exchanges in August 2023 with a 0.9% share of trading volume. By 2025, it no longer appeared among the firm’s top 10 perpetual exchanges, even as annual perpetual trading volume across those platforms climbed 47.4% to a record $86.2 trillion.
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BitMEX rose to prominence by offering offshore perpetual derivatives years before similar products became available through regulated venues. Today, those same products are increasingly offered through licensed exchanges in jurisdictions including the United States and the United Kingdom.
In the US, Coinbase launched perpetual-style futures through a Commodity Futures Trading Commission-regulated exchange in May after receiving no-action relief from the regulator. The CFTC also approved Bitcoin perpetual futures for Kalshi. In June, Kraken followed with CFTC-regulated perpetual futures for eligible US traders through its recently acquired Bitnomial exchange.
The trend has also extended beyond the United States. This month, Coinbase secured a UK investment services license allowing it to expand its derivatives business ahead of the country’s new crypto regulatory regime.
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