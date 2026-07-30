South Korea report proposes stablecoin rules before crypto law
3 hours ago
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Source: Telegram Messenger
Durov also remains under investigation in France following his August 2024 arrest at Le Bourget Airport. French prosecutors charged him with offenses including complicity in the distribution of illegal content, including material related to organized crime, through Telegram.
Durov has previously criticized what he described as growing threats to online privacy, warning that governments were rolling back protections for the free internet.
“What was once the promise of the free exchange of information is being turned into the ultimate tool of control,” he wrote in an October 2025 post on X.
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