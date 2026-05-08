Coinbase said on Friday its markets are being placed in “cancel only” mode but will begin to re-enable trading “shortly.”

Amazon’s cloud unit said on Friday it is working to restore normal temperature levels at its Northern Virginia data center, which has impacted trading on Coinbase and other websites.

“We are observing early signs of recovery. We continue to work towards restoring temperatures to normal levels and bring impacted racks back online in the affected Availability Zone (use1-az4) in the US-EAST-1 Region,” Amazon Web Services said in a status update on Friday at 5:11 am UTC.

The outage has notably impacted crypto exchange Coinbase, one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the world, which said customers were experiencing “degraded performance.” FanDuel, an American gambling company, said it was also impacted.

The outage has led to some Coinbase customers being unable to transact on the web and mobile. Coinbase said its teams are working to restore functionality and that customer funds are safe.

“We will begin the process to re-enable trading on our markets shortly,” Coinbase said. “All markets would be placed in ‘Cancel Only’ mode before we move to re-enable trading.”

Source: Coinbase Support

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Earlier on Friday, AWS said it was making “incremental progress to restore cooling systems” after one of its data centers experienced a temperature increase.

It added that a power loss tied to the incident impacted hardware that could see services that rely on the hardware to experience impairments. AWS said it had diverted traffic away from the impacted zone as part of its recovery efforts.

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