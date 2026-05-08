Source: Coinbase Support
Related: Coinbase and AWS launch USDC payment rails for AI agents
Earlier on Friday, AWS said it was making “incremental progress to restore cooling systems” after one of its data centers experienced a temperature increase.
It added that a power loss tied to the incident impacted hardware that could see services that rely on the hardware to experience impairments. AWS said it had diverted traffic away from the impacted zone as part of its recovery efforts.
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