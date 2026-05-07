The integration allows AI agents built on Amazon Bedrock AgentCore to make USDC micropayments and access services autonomously using Coinbase’s x402 protocol.

Amazon Web Services has integrated Coinbase’s x402 payments protocol and wallet infrastructure into Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, allowing agents to make USDC micropayments and access services autonomously through AWS-managed payment controls.

According to Coinbase, the integration enables developers to deploy AI agents that can discover services, make micropayments and settle transactions in USDC (USDC) on Base and Solana (SOL) without direct access to private keys.

The announcement comes after the crypto exchange announced earlier this week that it was cutting about 14% of its workforce as the company restructures around smaller AI-focused teams and increased use of automation tools.

Source: Brian Armstrong

Source: Brian Armstrong

The system uses x402, an open protocol based on the HTTP 402 “Payment Required” status code, to support machine-to-machine payments. Coinbase said the protocol has processed more than 169 million payments across over 590,000 buyers and 100,000 sellers.

Coinbase said the platform is intended to address compliance, audit and payment authorization challenges that have limited the deployment of autonomous AI agents in enterprise environments.

AgentCore Payments includes spending limits, transaction monitoring and compliance controls for sanctions and illicit finance screening, while enterprises can track payments through logs, metrics and dashboards integrated into the platform.

AgentCore agents can also connect to x402-enabled services through Coinbase MCP integrations, allowing them to purchase data, search tools and backend services from providers including Exa, Messari and Browserbase.

Related: Coinbase faces lawsuit over frozen funds from $55M crypto theft

Crypto firms race to build payment infrastructure for agentic AI

Crypto and payments companies are increasingly building infrastructure for AI agents capable of making autonomous transactions using stablecoins and blockchain-based payment rails.

In recent months, companies including Visa, MoonPay and Stripe-backed Tempo have introduced tools aimed at programmatic payments, agent-driven commerce and high-throughput stablecoin settlement for AI systems.

On Tuesday, crypto bank Anchorage Digital launched an “agentic banking” service designed to give AI agents access to both traditional financial and crypto payment rails, according to co-founder and CEO Nathan McCauley. He added that institutions are increasingly experimenting with automation across treasury, payments and procurement systems that were not originally designed for machines.

Meanwhile, Aptos Labs and the Aptos Foundation said Thursday they would commit more than $50 million toward infrastructure, trading and AI partnerships, describing autonomous systems and machine-speed transactions as a major future source of blockchain activity.

Source: Aptos

Source: Aptos

Magazine: AI-driven hacks could kill DeFi — unless projects act now