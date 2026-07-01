Tokenized government bonds may boost financial innovation: BIS

Hyun Song Shin, governor of the Bank of Korea, speaks during a panel discussion at the ECB Forum on Central Banking. Source: YouTube
Government bond tokenization could improve market efficiency and support financial innovation, provided regulatory and infrastructure challenges are addressed, according to a July 2025 report by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).
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Government securities play a crucial role in the financial system, acting as a savings vehicle for households and firms and as collateral in a range of transactions, the report said, adding:
“By enabling the contingent execution of actions, tokenisation can help to enhance the efficiency of markets, reduce settlement risk, broaden investment access and spur the creation of new financial services.”
The report examined 39 tokenized bonds, including 24 issued by corporations and 15 by governments. Compared with traditional, non-tokenized bonds, the BIS found “suggestive evidence” of lower bid-ask spreads and comparable issuance costs and yields.
Tokenized bonds vs conventional, non-tokenized bonds, liquidity, issuance costs. Source: BIS
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