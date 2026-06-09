Prediction markets continue rapid growth despite regulatory scrutiny

Crypto influencer John Wang joined Kalshi in August.
Source: John Wang on X.com.
Kalshi’s advertising practices have also drawn scrutiny from Media Matters for America, a nonprofit media watchdog organization, which highlighted the platform's viral marketing campaigns on TikTok and Instagram that promoted prediction trading as a “side hustle.”
Related: Kalshi joins Polymarket in sweeping user bans to head off insider trading
Social media marketing has fueled Kalshi’s explosive growth, helping the platform attract new users and drive trading volumes tied to real-world events.
A Kalshi spokesperson told Bloomberg that the company is on track for a $1.5 billion annualized revenue run rate, momentum that helped secure a $1 billion funding round valuing the company at $22 billion.
Kalshi is a leading centralized prediction market platform alongside decentralized rival Polymarket. Source: Bitget Wallet
Despite an ongoing jurisdictional dispute between state regulators and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) over event contracts, as well as allegations of insider trading, prediction markets continue to gain traction among retail and institutional participants.
A May research report from Bernstein argued that the sector is entering an “institutional” era, with analysts citing a block trade executed on Kalshi as evidence of improving liquidity and more efficient price discovery.
“We believe the introduction of block trading and bespoke contracts could expand participation from institutional investors seeking targeted exposure to event risks,” the Bernstein analysts wrote.
Related: Prediction markets legal battles heat up in Minnesota, Rhode Island
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