Regulatory scrutiny intensifies as prediction markets expand

Prediction market volumes by platform. Source: Bitget Wallet
Kalshi has also expanded its crypto ambitions. The company recently appointed John Wang as its head of crypto, and he told Forbes, “We would like to have Kalshi’s prediction markets in every large crypto app.”
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The latest wave of venture backing comes as Wall Street analysts argue that prediction markets are evolving beyond retail speculation into institutional financial tools.
In a recent research note, Bernstein said prediction markets are entering an “institutional era,” driven by demand for bespoke block trades and custom event contracts that allow firms to hedge against specific macro and geopolitical risks.
At the same time, the sector faces mounting legal and political scrutiny in the United States.
According to NPR, Kalshi is involved in at least 19 federal lawsuits over whether its event contracts violate state gambling laws.
States including Massachusetts, New Jersey, Arizona, Nevada, Illinois and Connecticut have challenged Kalshi’s operations, arguing that some of its sports and event-based contracts amount to unlicensed gambling.
The political pressure has also intensified in Washington. Democratic lawmakers have called for tighter oversight of prediction markets following concerns over “suspicious trades” tied to geopolitical events.
Source: Stephanie Cutter
In response, Kalshi has expanded its policy and regulatory bench. The company recently brought on former Obama staffer Stephanie Cutter as a policy adviser, a move widely seen as an effort to strengthen its relationships in Washington and navigate the growing scrutiny surrounding prediction markets.
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