Bitcoin needs a 6.24% rally to close 2025 in the green: Analyst

Many analysts previously forecast that Bitcoin would hit a price target between $180,000-$250,000 in 2025, but the price has fallen flat.

News

The yearly Bitcoin (BTC) price candle is set to close in the red, ending 2025 lower than at the start of the year, unless BTC can rise by 6.24% above the yearly open of about $93,374. 

“3 days for Bitcoin to recover and close up on the year. If not, this will be the first post-halving year we close in the red. 6.24% required to make this a green candle,” Puckrin said

Bitcoin hit an all-time high above $125,000 in October, days before a historic market crash put a dent in Bitcoin’s rally and dropped crypto prices across the board.

Bitcoin Price
Bitcoin’s 2025 candle is currently in the red, with only three days left in the year. Source: Nic Puckrin

The price of BTC has declined by about 30% since the all-time high and formed a local bottom around $80,000 in November, prompting analysts to debate if Bitcoin’s bull rally is over and a new bear market has started.

Market analysts are at odds over whether a recovery will materialize or if the decline will extend into 2026, often focusing on macroeconomic factors and liquidity conditions that drive Bitcoin’s price.

All eyes are on the US Federal Reserve and whether rate cuts will continue

Bitcoin has been trading well below its 365-day moving average, a critical support level, since November, breaking the structural uptrend that began in 2023.

Bitcoin Price
Bitcoin’s price has broken below the 365-day moving average, where it has remained since November. Source: TradingView

Lower interest rates are positive price catalysts for risk-on assets, including cryptocurrencies, which tend to rally with fresh liquidity injections.

The Federal Reserve issued three 25 basis point (BPS) interest rate cuts in 2025; however, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell issued mixed forward guidance at the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) December meeting.

“There is no risk-free path for policy,” Powell said, casting doubt about another interest rate cut at the next FOMC meeting in January.

Only 18.8% of investors expect an interest rate cut in January, according to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group’s FedWatch tool.

