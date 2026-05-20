Internet users seek privacy-focused VPN solutions

Source: Martti Malmi
Bitcoin advocate Swiss Hodler called decentralized VPNs “freedom technology” that makes online censorship more difficult as it helps remove more infrastructure from “centralized control.”
Malmi, also known as “Sirius,” is a Finnish computer scientist and developer who was known as one of Nakamoto’s first major collaborators between 2009 and 2011. Malmi helped design Bitcoin’s first graphical user interface, co-managed Bitcoin.org and co-founded the Bitcoin Forum, later rebranded as Bitcointalk.
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Developers have been building more decentralized VPNs to answer the growing user demand for privacy-focused solutions.
ZeroTier launched in 2013 as one of the first privacy-focused VPN solutions that were built on a private mesh network. By 2024, ZeroTier said it had garnered over 3 million connected devices across 5,000 paid accounts and 600,000 network administrations.
In 2017, a community of open-source developers launched Yggdrasil, a decentralized mesh network that functions similarly to a VPN by connecting devices through end-to-end encryption without relying on centralized servers.
Yggdrasil network architecture. Source: Github
In November 2019, Slack’s engineering team introduced Nebula, an open-source mesh VPN and overlay networking tool designed to securely connect computers and servers across different networks and locations.
Unlike traditional VPNs that route all traffic through a central server, Nebula creates a direct, peer-to-peer, encrypted tunnel between the two endpoints.
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