US spot Bitcoin ETFs extended their inflow streak to six sessions, bringing in about $930 million while remaining down $4.84 billion on a net basis year to date.

US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded their sixth consecutive day of net inflows on Tuesday, adding $203.1 million.

The Bitcoin ETFs attracted about $930 million over the six-session streak, their longest run of consecutive inflows since April, according to SoSoValue data.

The inflows came as Bitcoin traded above $65,000 and briefly climbed to $66,700 on Tuesday. At publication, Bitcoin traded at $65,802, up about 2% over the previous 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

Broader crypto market sentiment also improved on Wednesday, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index rising to “fear” from “extreme fear.”

The recovery comes as analysts said Bitcoin needs to break above and hold the $65,000 to $65,500 range to strengthen the case for a sustained uptrend.

The funds have accumulated $51.8 billion in cumulative net inflows since launch, while total net assets reached $80.9 billion. US spot Bitcoin ETFs remain at about $4.84 billion in net outflows year-to-date.

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