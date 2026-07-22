Cointelegraph
DOGE$0.07243 1.54%
TRX$0.3297 0.92%
LINK$8.59 1.51%
ZEC$515.64 4.68%
ADA$0.1727 1.35%
XRP$1.13 0.12%
ETH$1,921.57 0.99%
BTC$65,865.57 0.65%
XMR$350.56 0.87%
BNB$569.82 1.64%
XLM$0.1894 1.58%
SOL$77.45 1.28%
HYPE$58.84 6.87%
Written by Helen Partzstaff writerReviewed by Yohan Yunstaff editor

Bitcoin ETFs extend inflow streak to 6 days with $203M added

Latest NewsPublishedJul 22, 2026

US spot Bitcoin ETFs extended their inflow streak to six sessions, bringing in about $930 million while remaining down $4.84 billion on a net basis year to date.

US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded their sixth consecutive day of net inflows on Tuesday, adding $203.1 million.

The Bitcoin ETFs attracted about $930 million over the six-session streak, their longest run of consecutive inflows since April, according to SoSoValue data.

The inflows came as Bitcoin traded above $65,000 and briefly climbed to $66,700 on Tuesday. At publication, Bitcoin traded at $65,802, up about 2% over the previous 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

Broader crypto market sentiment also improved on Wednesday, with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index rising to “fear” from “extreme fear.”

The recovery comes as analysts said Bitcoin needs to break above and hold the $65,000 to $65,500 range to strengthen the case for a sustained uptrend.

The funds have accumulated $51.8 billion in cumulative net inflows since launch, while total net assets reached $80.9 billion. US spot Bitcoin ETFs remain at about $4.84 billion in net outflows year-to-date.

Related: CoinShares debuts Bitcoin mining ETF in Europe entrance

1 minute letter

Subscribe to daily byte-sized crypto news from Cointelegraph

Subscribe
Cointelegraph is committed to independent, transparent journalism. This news article is produced in accordance with Cointelegraph’s Editorial Policy and aims to provide accurate and timely information. Readers are encouraged to verify information independently.

More on the subject