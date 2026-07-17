Daily flows in US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs since July 1. Source: SoSoValue
The inflows came as Bitcoin briefly climbed above $65,000 on Wednesday for the first time since late June, according to CoinGecko.
The latest inflows pushed July’s spot Bitcoin ETF flows back into positive territory after the market recorded net outflows of $4.51 billion in June and $2.4 billion in May.
If the trend continues, July would become the first month of positive net flows since April, when US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $1.97 billion in inflows.
As of Friday, US spot Bitcoin ETFs were down around $5.4 billion in net flows for 2026. Bitcoin traded at $62,851, down about 28% since the start of the year.