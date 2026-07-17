US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $79.2 million on Thursday, lifting their three-day inflow total to about $368 million as Bitcoin attempted a price recovery.

US-listed spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded $79.2 million in net inflows on Thursday, extending their inflow streak to three consecutive trading sessions.

The latest inflows followed $108 million on Wednesday and $181 million on Tuesday, bringing the three-day total to about $368 million, according to SoSoValue data.

Cumulative net inflows into US spot Bitcoin ETFs climbed to $51.2 billion, while total assets under management rose to $77.7 billion.

Daily flows in US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs since July 1. Source: SoSoValue

The inflows came as Bitcoin briefly climbed above $65,000 on Wednesday for the first time since late June, according to CoinGecko.

The latest inflows pushed July’s spot Bitcoin ETF flows back into positive territory after the market recorded net outflows of $4.51 billion in June and $2.4 billion in May.

If the trend continues, July would become the first month of positive net flows since April, when US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $1.97 billion in inflows.

As of Friday, US spot Bitcoin ETFs were down around $5.4 billion in net flows for 2026. Bitcoin traded at $62,851, down about 28% since the start of the year.