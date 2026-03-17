US-based spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded their sixth day of inflows on Monday as Bitcoin rose over 12% over the period, marking the longest streak of fresh capital into the ETFs since October last year.

Data from Farside Investors shows Bitcoin ETFs raked in $199.4 million of net inflows on Monday. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund led with $139.4 million and $64.5 million in inflows, respectively.

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF and Franklin Bitcoin ETF tallied inflows of $2.8 million and $2.1 million, while the VanEck Bitcoin ETF and ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF saw outflows of $6.3 million and $3.1 million, respectively.

This brings the total net inflows since March 9 to $962.8 million, coinciding with Bitcoin (BTC) rising 12.5% from $65,960 to $74,250 over the period.

The inflow streak follows a much larger nine-day run between September and October 2025, which saw Bitcoin products tally nearly $6 billion worth of inflows.

Bitcoin was significantly higher at the time, hitting an all-time high of $126,080 during that stretch.

Flow data for the US spot Bitcoin ETFs in March. Source: Farside Investors



The recent rise in Bitcoin ETF inflows and the cryptocurrency’s spot price comes amid ongoing uncertainty between the US and Iran and volatility in the oil markets.

Rumors of progress have helped Bitcoin

However, blockchain analytics platform Santiment said rumors swirling about progress being made by the US, Iran and Israel have been a contributing factor to Bitcoin soaring above the $74,400 mark for the first time in six weeks.

“This bullish momentum has been enough to push FOMO to its highest level since January 2nd,” Santiment noted.

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“In spite of global uncertainty at the moment, traders are once again seeing crypto as a sector with rise potential in the coming weeks and months.”

Santiment data shows Bitcoin FOMO (fear of missing out) is at its highest point since Jan. 2. Source: Santiment

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index score, a measure of Bitcoin and crypto market sentiment, also increased five points to 28 on Tuesday — escaping the “Extreme Fear” zone for the first time since late January.

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