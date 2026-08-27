Bitfinex Securities has completed a record $50 million tokenized capital raise for metals company Alkemya, marking the platform’s largest raise to date as it expands its offering of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs).

The raise involved ALKN, a tokenized security representing limited partnership interests in Luxembourg-based Alkemya Metacore SCSp, the companies said in an announcement shared with Cointelegraph on Thursday. The partnership owns about 7 million meters of 99.99% pure nickel wire, which the companies said was independently valued at about $1.64 billion.

Bitfinex Securities told Cointelegraph that the $50 million raise surpassed its previous record of $30 million for USTBL, a tokenized US Treasury product issued under El Salvador’s Digital Asset Law. The platform has completed seven capital raises and listed 16 assets to date.

An Alkemya spokesperson said that ALKN marks the company’s first tokenization project. The token gives investors fractional, digitally transferable interests in the partnership, allowing Alkemya to raise capital against its nickel asset base.

Alkemya plans to use the proceeds to commercialize engineered nickel products for applications including semiconductors. Additional ALKN tokens will remain available to eligible investors through Bitfinex Securities until Oct. 15. Secondary trading will not begin until at least the completion of the next fundraising tranche.

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