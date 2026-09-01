Five equity-backed notes issued through Luxembourg’s ORO II fund will trade against dollars, USDT and Bitcoin for eligible non-US investors.

Bitfinex Securities, the tokenized investment platform associated with crypto exchange Bitfinex, has listed five tokenized notes giving eligible investors exposure to Strategy, Metaplanet and other publicly traded Bitcoin treasury companies.

The trading platform announced that the products track the economic performance of shares in Strategy, Metaplanet, Sweden’s H100 Group and France’s Capital B. Bitfinex Securities also listed Strategy’s variable-rate perpetual preferred stock, STRC.

Bitfinex Securities described the launch as the first time such products have been made available for secondary trading on a regulated tokenized securities exchange.

The notes were issued through ORO (II), a Luxembourg umbrella securitization fund managed by SICOS Securities. According to Bitfinex Securities, they are backed by the underlying securities, which are held with regulated financial institutions, but do not give investors direct ownership of the corresponding company shares.

Bitfinex Securities said fractional exposure is available from about $1, with the products trading against the US dollar, Tether’s USDt (USDT) and Bitcoin (BTC). However, availability is limited to eligible investors and excludes US persons.

The listings follow Bitfinex Securities’ record $50 million tokenized capital raise for metals company Alkemya in August. The platform said its listed assets now exceed $500 million.

Related: Bitfinex revives tokenized bonds targeting crypto-native yield seekers