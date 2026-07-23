Bitget secures license for New Zealand expansion

Crypto exchange Bitget said it was registered as a financial service provider with New Zealand’s financial regulator, enabling it to expand its services in the country.

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitget said it is now registered as a financial services provider on New Zealand’s Financial Services Providers Register (FSPR).

The registration enables the platform to offer services including foreign currency exchange, domestic and cross-border money transfers, client asset custody, portfolio and money management in the country, Bitget said in a statement on Thursday.

The FSPR’s registry did not show Bitget’s registration at the time of writing.

Bitget ranks as the world’s sixth largest cryptocurrency exchange with $389 million in daily trading volume, according to CoinMarketCap data.

In June 2025, Bitget received regulatory approval to operate as a digital asset exchange and custodial wallet provider in Georgia. Bitget also holds an authorization from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority under its affiliate, Archax. The platform is registered with Italy’s Organismo Agenti e Mediatori and is listed as a virtual asset service provider (VASP) in Poland, Bulgaria, Lithuania and the Czech Republic.

In January, Bitget announced plans to set up European headquarters in Vienna, Austria. It also appointed former Bitpanda chief legal officer and prior KuCoin EU head Oliver Stauber as CEO of Bitget EU to lead the exchange’s Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA) expansion.

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