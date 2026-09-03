Source: UK Electoral Commission
Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, is currently under investigation after receiving millions of dollars’ worth of donations and gifts from two figures tied to the crypto industry: Christopher Harborne and George Cottrell. The UK lawmaker resigned his position as a member of parliament in July amid the crypto scandal, triggering a controversial by-election that Farage won 63% of the vote, ahead of satirical candidate Count Binface.
The contributions tied to the crypto industry have raised questions from many lawmakers about the influence of digital assets on UK politics. In July, Labour MPs were reportedly considering that a moratorium on crypto donations imposed in March be made permanent in response to what Farage called “gifts” from Harborne and Cottrell.
Delo also contributed $5.3 million to Reform UK in the first quarter of 2026.
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Delo was one of three figures tied to cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX who pleaded guilty to federal charges in the US related to violations of the Bank Secrecy Act. While he agreed to pay a $10 million fine in 2022, the BitMEX co-founder did not serve time in prison. He and his colleagues Arthur Hayes and Samuel Reed received a pardon from US President Donald Trump in March 2025.
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