The UK political party and its leader, Nigel Farage, have accepted contributions from figures tied to the crypto industry, raising questions about potential influence on policies.

Records from the UK’s Electoral Commission showed that BitMEX co-founder Ben Delo’s contributions to the country’s Reform party made up about three-quarters of the $7.3 million it received in the second quarter of 2026.

As of Thursday, the Electoral Commission showed that Delo had made two separate contributions to Reform UK of 1 million and 3 million pounds — about $1.3 million and $4 million, respectively — in April. While the political party also received significant contributions from entities and individuals between April and June 2026, Delo’s donation amounted to 74% of all funds reported in the second quarter.

Source: UK Electoral Commission

Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK, is currently under investigation after receiving millions of dollars’ worth of donations and gifts from two figures tied to the crypto industry: Christopher Harborne and George Cottrell. The UK lawmaker resigned his position as a member of parliament in July amid the crypto scandal, triggering a controversial by-election that Farage won 63% of the vote, ahead of satirical candidate Count Binface.

The contributions tied to the crypto industry have raised questions from many lawmakers about the influence of digital assets on UK politics. In July, Labour MPs were reportedly considering that a moratorium on crypto donations imposed in March be made permanent in response to what Farage called “gifts” from Harborne and Cottrell.

Delo also contributed $5.3 million to Reform UK in the first quarter of 2026.

Related: UK crime agency froze $13.5M amid probe into Premier League crypto sponsor

BitMEX co-founders pardoned by US president last year

Delo was one of three figures tied to cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX who pleaded guilty to federal charges in the US related to violations of the Bank Secrecy Act. While he agreed to pay a $10 million fine in 2022, the BitMEX co-founder did not serve time in prison. He and his colleagues Arthur Hayes and Samuel Reed received a pardon from US President Donald Trump in March 2025.

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