Former Manchester mayor on track to be next UK PM

Source: Liam Byrne
UK lawmakers will reportedly consider amendments to the crypto donation measures next week. Farage announced on Tuesday that he would resign as MP for Clacton in response to reports of the contributions, which included a $6.7 million “gift” from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne and staff, security, transport and accommodation by George Cottrell, a convicted fraudster involved in a crypto casino.
Farage confirmed in his resignation speech that the UK's parliamentary standards commissioner was investigating the donations, but said that he did “nothing wrong.”
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The Reform UK leader’s resignation has automatically triggered a by-election in the area, where he said “the people of Clacton should be the judges of my actions.” However, the major political parties, including Labour, Conservatives, Liberal Democrats and Greens will reportedly not field candidates for the by-election, with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer calling Farage’s resignation a “desperate stunt.”
Andy Burnham, a UK Labour lawmaker who recently won a by-election to become an MP representing Makerfield, is expected to be the country’s next prime minister following Starmer’s resignation. On Thursday, the week-long window opened for Labour MPs to nominate candidates for the party’s next leader, who would also become prime minister.
As mayor of Greater Manchester, Burnham advocated for the city to be a “Web3 powerhouse” and supported using digital technology as an economic development tool. If he receives enough support from Labour MPs to win a leadership bid, he could address the crypto donation ban and the Financial Conduct Authority’s oversight of the industry.
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