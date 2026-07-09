Former Manchester mayor on track to be next UK PM

Labour lawmakers proposed a full moratorium on crypto donations in March, which some have sought be made permanent after millions of dollars in contributions were linked to Reform leader Nigel Farage.

Members of the UK’s ruling Labour party are considering a total ban on digital asset donations in response to Nigel Farage's resignation from Parliament and the potential influence crypto billionaires had on his policies.

The Guardian reported Thursday that Labour MPs are looking to overhaul existing rules on donations to political parties and candidates. Specifically, lawmakers have proposed that a moratorium on crypto donations enacted in March be made permanent after it was revealed that the Reform leader personally accepted millions of British pounds in what he called “gifts” from industry figures.

“Amendments to the representation of the people bill which my colleagues and I have tabled are vital safeguards against the wider threat that’s seen [$268 million] come flooding in to build a whole media political complex behind populists in Britain,” said Liam Byrne, MP for Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North and the Labour chair of the business select committee calling for a permanent crypto donation ban. “We simply cannot afford to let our crumbling defenses be undermined any further.”

Source: Liam Byrne

UK lawmakers will reportedly consider amendments to the crypto donation measures next week. Farage announced on Tuesday that he would resign as MP for Clacton in response to reports of the contributions, which included a $6.7 million “gift” from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne and staff, security, transport and accommodation by George Cottrell, a convicted fraudster involved in a crypto casino.

Farage confirmed in his resignation speech that the UK's parliamentary standards commissioner was investigating the donations, but said that he did “nothing wrong.”

Related: Bank of England governor denies Farage lobbying swayed CBDC policy: Report

The Reform UK leader’s resignation has automatically triggered a by-election in the area, where he said “the people of Clacton should be the judges of my actions.” However, the major political parties, including Labour, Conservatives, Liberal Democrats and Greens will reportedly not field candidates for the by-election, with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer calling Farage’s resignation a “desperate stunt.”

Former Manchester mayor on track to be next UK PM

Andy Burnham, a UK Labour lawmaker who recently won a by-election to become an MP representing Makerfield, is expected to be the country’s next prime minister following Starmer’s resignation. On Thursday, the week-long window opened for Labour MPs to nominate candidates for the party’s next leader, who would also become prime minister.

As mayor of Greater Manchester, Burnham advocated for the city to be a “Web3 powerhouse” and supported using digital technology as an economic development tool. If he receives enough support from Labour MPs to win a leadership bid, he could address the crypto donation ban and the Financial Conduct Authority’s oversight of the industry.

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