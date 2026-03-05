Crypto asset manager Bitwise has now donated a total of $383,000 to support developers who maintain and secure the Bitcoin network since 2024, with its latest $233,000 contribution announced on Wednesday.

Its second payout, funded by 10% of gross profits from its Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB), adds to the $150,000 that it donated in February 2025 after BITB’s first full year.

“Bitwise is proud to donate $233,000 to support the unsung heroes maintaining and securing the Bitcoin network,” Bitwise said in a post to X on Wednesday.

Around the time of BITB’s launch in January 2024, Bitwise pledged to direct 10% of gross profits to Bitcoin developers, who play a key role in securing what has become a $1.4 trillion network.

“As $BITB continues to grow, so too does our contribution. Bitcoin is changing the world, and Bitwise will always strive to do our part to be a good steward of this incredible ecosystem.”

Bitwise said three Bitcoin-friendly non-profit organizations will allocate the funds: Bitcoin Brink, OpenSats and the Human Rights Foundation, through its Bitcoin Development Fund.

The $233,000 donation suggests Bitwise generated $2.33 million in gross profits from BITB in its second year.

Bitwise earns money from BITB by charging a 0.2% fee on BITB assets under management.

BITB is still third in total Bitcoin ETF flows

BITB has seen $2.2 billion worth of inflows since January 2024, trailing only BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC), Farside Investors data shows.

However, IBIT and FBTC are far ahead, having amassed $62.4 billion and $11 billion worth of inflows, respectively.

Many Bitcoin ETFs have seen net inflows fall at the start of 2026 amid a broader crypto market pullback.

Flows into the US Bitcoin ETFs between Feb. 17 and March 4. Source: Farside Investors



BITB has managed to weather that storm, however, increasing marginally from $2.17 billion to $2.21 billion across the first nine weeks of the year.

