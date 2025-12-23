BlackRock says its spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund was one of its three biggest investment themes in 2025, putting it alongside Treasury bills and the largest US tech stocks.

The asset manager named its iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) alongside its ETF tracking Treasury bills and another tied to the “Magnificent 7” tech stocks, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Nvidia, and Tesla.

IBIT has attracted more than $25 billion in net inflows this year, ranking sixth among all ETFs and trailing broad index funds, despite the fund delivering a negative return so far for 2025.

Nate Geraci, President of NovaDius Wealth Management, said on Monday that BlackRock naming IBIT’s signals the firm isn’t fazed by Bitcoin’s (BTC) 30% fall from its high set in October.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas echoed a similar sentiment on Friday, saying if the ETF “can do $25 billion in a bad year, imagine the flow potential in a good year.”

IBIT’s ranking among the ETFs by inflows in 2025 as of mid-December. Source: Eric Balchunas



The $25 billion in inflows adds to the roughly $37 billion that IBIT brought in over 2024, bringing its total inflows since launch to $62.5 billion, Farside Investors data shows.

IBIT’s flow tally is more than five times that of its nearest competitor, the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC).

BlackRock has filed to register a Bitcoin Premium Income ETF in September. The product seeks to sell covered call options on Bitcoin futures, collecting premiums to generate yield.

BlackRock filed for staked ETH ETF

BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) has exceeded expectations too, attracting over $9.1 billion worth of inflows this year, bringing its total tally to nearly $12.7 billion.

It also filed to register an iShares Staked Ethereum ETF in November to complement ETHA. BlackRock initially opted not to incorporate staking in ETHA. However, a more crypto-friendly Securities and Exchange Commission has loosened its ETF standards, allowing asset managers to experiment with new product ideas.

BlackRock hasn’t participated in the altcoin ETF craze that other asset managers have taken part in, which has so far seen the likes of Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), and XRP (XRP) products launch in recent months.

