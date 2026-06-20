BlockShoals argues SEC framework permits trading access

Cointelegraph's Ezra Reguerra (left) with BlockShoals head of legal Marie Antonette Quiogue (right). Photo: Cointelegraph
Quiogue did not dispute the BSP’s statement and acknowledged that neither Binance nor BlockShoals had applied for a local VASP license. The legal adviser argued that the absence of a VASP license does not prevent the companies from providing services under SEC jurisdiction.
“Trading, the activity of trading, is clearly under the jurisdiction of the SEC,” Quiogue said. “Binance and BlockShoals, we are not moving pesos, which is clearly under the jurisdiction of the BSP.”
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She said the regulatory structure requires BlockShoals and Binance to obtain authorization from the relevant regulator whenever they introduce services outside the SEC’s remit.
"If BlockShoals and Binance will be offering any product that is regulated by any other government agency, you have to get an authority from them,” she said.
Binance first drew regulatory scrutiny in the Philippines in November 2023, when the SEC warned the public that the platform was not authorized to sell or offer securities in the country because it had not obtained the necessary license and registration.
In March 2024, the commission said it had asked the National Telecommunications Commission to block access to the Binance website and related webpages. Local internet providers subsequently began restricting access to the platform following the order.
At the time of publication, Binance’s platform was accessible to users in the Philippines.
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