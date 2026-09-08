Bybit added USDT-settled perpetuals tracking EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY, with 24/7 trading and leverage of up to 100x.

Dubai-based crypto exchange Bybit has launched USDT-settled perpetual contracts tracking three major foreign currency pairs, adding FX to its growing lineup of traditional finance derivatives.

The contracts cover EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY, tracking movements in the underlying currency pairs without giving traders ownership of the currencies themselves. They have no expiration date and offer leverage of up to 100x.

Profits and losses are settled in USDT, with trading available around the clock, including when underlying FX markets are closed.

The new products are part of Bybit’s TradFi Perpetuals suite, which the exchange launched in April and says now includes more than 200 assets spanning equities, commodities, exchange-traded funds and pre-IPO companies

Foreign exchange is the world’s largest and most liquid financial market. Global over-the-counter FX turnover averaged $9.6 trillion per day in April 2025, according to the Bank for International Settlements.

Bybit is not the first crypto exchange to offer forex perpetuals. Kraken launched five forex perpetual futures with up to 50x leverage back in April 2025, while BitMEX introduced six pairs with up to 100x leverage in April 2026.

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